De La Rosa 613 Award Winning, Organic and Kosher 'Better for You' Wines - Entering the Greater New York Market

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes these wines different? "We are truly Vegan and totally Environmentally Conscious." Yehudith Girshberg, CEO of House of De La Rosa exclaims. "It is surprising to find out what fining agents are actually used at many wineries. Most consumers are shocked when they read about this." De La Rosa Vineyards is proud to announce that they have expanded and are now actively promoting their Award Winning, Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Kosher, De La Rosa 613 Wines in New York and New Jersey. After a successful launch in Florida, where they are home-based, De La Rosa decided to expand to the market their wines in New York and New Jersey.

Fining is the act of adding a product to wine to remove suspended solids. During the winemaking process, the wine is filtered through a substance called a fining agent to alter the wine in either its clarity, color, bouquet and/or flavor. Specifically, winemakers are trying to remove proteins, yeast, cloudiness and "off flavorings and colors."

Now that sounds fine. But what is being used as a fining agent is the problem.

These fining agents may have been prepared using plastics, gluten, and even animal-derived products. Popular animal-derived fining agents can include anything from animal blood and bone marrow, casein (milk protein), chitlin (fiber from crustacean shells), egg albumen (derived from egg whites), fish oil, gelatin (protein from boiling animal parts), is in glass (gelatin from fish bladder membranes), PVPP (plastic) and even hydrolyzed gluten.

And, since these fining agents are "a filter" and the wine just passes through them, and they don't "enter the wine" the winemakers don't even have to report what they use.

"Now, we at De La Rosa Vineyards, don't use any of these types of fining agents. We are Truly Vegan!" says Yehudith Girshberg.

"How do we make our Organic Wines? Once the wine is ready to be bottled, we cool it to get rid of crystals, then we use paper filters to make sure it is clear and clean, and finally, we heat it to make it mevushal. No plastics, no animal parts, no chemicals. You get just wine in the bottle."

De La Rosa 613 wines are Organic, Kosher, Vegan, Gluten-Free & Bio-Certified. "We are perfect for those consumers looking for 'Better For You' products."

In their line of products, they have Dry Reds, Sweet Reds, Dry Whites, Sweet Whites, Sparkling Wines, and some exotic Noble Sweet Ice Wines and TBA's. These wines which are made in Austria in a winery of over 800 years have won top awards in many international organic wine competitions. De La Rosa's famous "WOW This is it" 100% Organic Red Grape Juice is made at the same winery.

Yehudith Girshberg further commented that "We, at De La Rosa, truly believe that 'We Are What We Eat and Drink' and that the little stuff matters. We are committed to being Guardians of The Creators' handiwork and protecting the valuable assets that we have been given so that our children and grandchildren will have proper air to breathe, water to drink and food that is nutritious."

"Organic is Truly Superior in taste and health benefits. Our wines are also lower in histamines than standard wines, some being certified histamine free. And that means headaches are much less likely."

De La Rosa Vineyards is delighted that New York and New Jersey residents will now be able to buy their wines and delight in the taste. Coming to all fine local wine stores soon. "If you can't find our wines in your local store, please ask them to contact us, and in the meantime, you can buy our wines from www.kosherwine.com, Contact us at info@delarosa613.com or 718-333-0333 or visit our website www.delarosa613.com "

