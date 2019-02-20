D.C.-Based Heritage Spirits Brand Joseph Magnus Unveils National Growth Strategy

Initiatives include strengthened leadership team, expanded distribution and warehousing, new product introductions and revitalization of its D.C. cocktail room



WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jos. A. Magnus & Co., a 127-year-old award-winning spirits brand, today announced details of its aggressive national growth strategy. Key initiatives include an expanded and experienced leadership team, broadened national distribution and barrel warehousing capabilities and the launch of several Magnus special releases in 2019.

In addition, Magnus revealed plans to temporarily close and refurbish its Washington, D.C. cocktail room, consistent with the brand's legacy. Updates will include the addition of pre-Prohibition artifacts on loan from the Magnus family archives, with the cocktail room expected to reopen in spring 2019.

The company's bourbon and gin products are now available across 28 states, including California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Georgia. The leadership changes announced include:

Ali Anderson has been promoted to general manager of Magnus from her previous position as director of sales. In her new role, she will work alongside a nationwide distributor of premium and craft spirits to leverage the company's scaling production capabilities.

Nancy Fraley, Master Blender, who has overseen the production of many of Magnus' award-winning bourbons, including Joseph Magnus Bourbon, Cigar Blend Bourbon and Murray Hill Club, will continue to guide the Magnus production team and create several special releases for 2019.

Thom Spelde joins Magnus as vice president of production, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry to the Company. Peter Boardman joins Magnus as distiller from Philadelphia Distilling Co., maker of Bluecoat Gin. He has 10 years of distilling experience. Both Spelde and Boardman will oversee production and the construction of a new barrel warehouse facility in Virginia to meet growing demand.

"We are excited by the opportunity to share the Magnus experience with customers in twenty-eight states," commented Ali Anderson. "We will continue to deliver remarkable spirits to connoisseurs in D.C. and across the country."

For more information about Jos. A. Magnus & Co. or to purchase spirits, visit josephmagnus.com.

About Jos. A. Magnus & Co.

Inspired by the legacy of pre-Prohibition distiller Joseph Magnus, the premium bourbon and gins of Jos. A. Magnus & Co. promise "remarkable spirits for remarkable people." Building on 127 years of rich history, the company now distributes premium spirits in 28 states and delights patrons at its distillery and tasting room located in Washington, D.C. The spirits have garnered the nation's top awards, including multiple double gold medals, and best-in-class bourbon and gin recognitions, using the very same techniques that Joseph Magnus practiced more than 100 years ago. For more information on Jos. A. Magnus & Co. spirits, legacy and distribution, visit josephmagnus.com.

