David Smith, Ice Cream Executive, Announces Second Round of Charitable Contributions via Frozen Happiness Initiative

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Smith, founder of Smith Global Ventures (www.smithglobal.com) and former Chief Operating Officer of iconic ice cream brands company Coolbrands International Inc., has announced another installment of charitable contributions as part of the recently launched Frozen Happiness Initiative.

Second round recipients include:

Stand Up 2 Cancer, a non-profit organization where 100% of all donations goes towards collaborative research programs that focus on the most promising advancements in cancer treatment. For more information visit: www.standuptocancer.org

The American Red Cross, which has provided lifesaving relief services and critical aid to those affected by the recent tsunami and hurricanes. For more information visit: www.redcross.org

Team Rubicon, an essential non-profit organization of volunteers, has provided life saving resources and aid to those affected by the recent devastation caused by the hurricanes in the Carolinas. For more information visit: www.teamrubiconusa.org

The Frozen Happiness Initiative is named after Frusen Glädjé, a popular ice cream brand that Smith's father, Richard E. Smith, created in the 1980's. Frusen Glädjé means "Frozen Happiness" in Swedish. The brand was sold in distinctive white domed containers in supermarkets at the time and has been featured in popular TV series such as Family Guy, The Americans, and The Orville. The Smith family has a long history in the ice cream business and has been associated with other famous brands over the years such as Chipwich and Eskimo Pie.

The purpose of The Frozen Happiness Initiative is to support charitable organizations, which are making a difference in the lives of adults, children, animals, and the environment, and to identify and help guide innovative new startups, focused on the ice cream and frozen dessert sector.

For more information regarding the Frozen Happiness Initiative visit www.smithglobal.com/frozen-happiness-initative

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-smith-ice-cream-executive-announces-second-round-of-charitable-contributions-via-frozen-happiness-initiative-300732869.html

SOURCE Smith Global Ventures