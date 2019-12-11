Daughters of Chablis: The Rise of Women Winemakers

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chablis, France, is celebrating the next generation of female winemakers. The iconic Bourgogne wine-producing region is known for some of the world's best dry white wines with high levels of purity, aroma and gun-flint minerality.

One of the most prominent developments of the last 15 years in the region has been women's influence among the wine industry. Before this shift, winemaking was mainly dominated by the male line with bottles labeled exclusively "Père et Fils" ­– Father and Son. Today, no longer confined to mere administrative roles, women participate alongside men in all steps of the winemaking process, from tending to the vines to working in the cellars, creating mentors for generations to come.

With more women taking over the familial domain or occupying a position of responsibility, the daughters of Chablis are helping to shape the future of winemaking while respecting the region's long-standing traditions.

Driven by their passion for Chablis' terroir, these four women embody the next generation of women winemakers:

Céline Brocard: Domaine Céline et Frederic Gueguen

Céline Brocard comes from generations of female winegrowers. Her mother Claudine Petit inherited vines from her mother, which came from her grandmother, in 1882. These parcels are in the commune of Saint-Bris le Vineux where Céline continues to make wine. Following in the footsteps of her female ancestors, she wishes to pass along her heritage to her children.

Marie-Ange Robin: Domaine Guy Robin et Fils

Even though the Domaine reads Guy Robin et Fils, it is Guy's daughter, Marie-Ange Robin, who is behind the success of her family's winery. Representing the fourth generation of winegrowers, Marie-Ange returned to Chablis when her father was unwell and contemplated selling, before deciding against, leaving behind a thriving career in fine arts. Today, the estate is one of the few in Chablis to boast such a rich collection of older-vine rootstock; a direct result of Guy's decision to save his vines at a time when many prioritized production and profit by planting new Chardonnay clones, in the 1960s.

Charlène Pinson: Domaine Pinson

The Pinson family has been farming in Chablis since 1640 and first exported to the United States in 1880. The family owns 14 hectares of Chablis terroir, with prime holdings in AOC Chablis Premier Cru and a Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos. The estate is run by Charlène Pinson and her father, Laurent. Charlène returned to Chablis in 2008 after graduating from a Higher National Diploma in winemaking from Beaune. She inherited her passion and knowledge of winemaking from her father, the legacy of her grandparents, Louis and France Pinson, and her great-grandmother, France Pinson, whose memory and hard work for Chablis she cherishes and respects. Charlène chooses to trust her intuition and learn from her experience to express the terroir, while also learning from the experience of the men she works alongside every day.

Angèle Barat: Domaine Barat

Representing the sixth generation of winegrowers, Angèle and her brother joined her parents in running the family estate, which dates back to 1795. Her mother, Joëlle Barat, along with her father, Michel Barat, poured her whole self into building Domaine Barat into what it is today: a vineyard recognized among winemaking institutions. Angèle works in the office, the cellar, and in the vat room while my brother, Ludovic, oversees the vineyard process. Their love of the terroir and ancestral know-how are represented in the character, freshness and vivacity of the Chablis wines they make.

To read more about the personal experiences of these four women working in the industry, visit: www.chablis-wines.com

About Chablis Wines

The Chablis Commission, part of the Bourgogne wine board, manages the worldwide promotion of the wines of Chablis. Located only 2 hours from Paris, Chablis is the most northern of the 5 wine-producing regions in Bourgogne, Chardonnay's birthplace. Chablis' vineyards are composed of 13 539 acres spread-out in 384 enterprises (négoces, co-op, estates). Elegantly simple, Chablis wines can only come from France. Divided into four different appellations (Petit Chablis, Chablis, Chablis Premier Cru, Chablis Grand Cru), these 100% Chardonnay based wines call for an invite to purity and minerality. With around 31 million bottles produced each year, Chablis wines represent 16% of white Bourgogne offerings and export annually over 66%.

