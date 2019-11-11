Danone Waters of America Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Ferrarelle® in the U.S.

North American water division of Danone expands its portfolio of distributed brands to include Italian sparkling natural mineral water to complement evian® in January 2020



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone Waters of America, the North American bottled water importer and distributor, announced today it will sell, distribute and merchandise Ferrarelle®, an Italian sparkling natural mineral water, as of January 2020 in the U.S. The long-term master distribution agreement will focus on building the brand in the U.S. and include Ferrarelle® glass formats via on-premise channels.

Ferrarelle® sparkling natural mineral water flows from the earliest source of volcanic origin in the territory of Riardo, in the South of Italy. It slowly originates from the underground rock layers of Parco delle Sorgenti Ferrarelle and after a 30-year journey, the rain water is enriched with several minerals emerging with natural fine bubbles. It is then reinforced with additional carbon dioxide coming from the same underground source to give Ferrarelle® water its unique taste. The 100% natural effervescence and velvety sensation of its bubbles, perfectly balanced with characteristic minerals, such as calcium and bicarbonates, makes Ferrarelle® the perfect complement to fine flavors of outstanding cuisine.

"Ferrarelle® is a global brand with great potential in the U.S. market that complements our current portfolio of brands we distribute, including evian® natural spring water and Volvic® natural spring water," said Henri de l'Epine, CEO, Danone Waters of America. "With its unique and delicate balance of bubbles, Ferrarelle® is a premium water offering that pairs perfectly with evian®'s unique taste."

Ferrarelle® is committed to respect and preserve its natural origin. In addition to local planning and farming projects, the commitment includes a long-standing partnership with the Natural Trust of Italy to preserve its catchment area and encourage the public's interest in the extraordinary architecture and landscape that surrounds the source.

Ferrarelle® is a welcome addition to the portfolio of brands distributed by Danone Waters of America, including evian® natural spring water and Volvic® natural spring water. Beginning in January 2020, Ferrarelle® 25.4 fl. oz. and 11.6 fl. oz. glass bottles will be available through on-premise channels.

For more information on Ferrarelle®, visit www.ferrarelle.it/en/water.

About Danone Waters of America

Danone Waters of America is a subsidiary of Danone, which is dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible. Danone is a leading global food & beverage company built on three businesses: Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. Its flagship brand evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, evian natural spring water travels through underground glacial rocks, where it is enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals. Delicately crafted by nature and with a neutrally balanced pH 7.2, evian natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day. The brand is committed to preserving its local ecosystem and water resource and has been working for over 25 years to preserve the natural surroundings of the source, to keep evian natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. The brand also announced it achieved Carbon Neutral certification in its bottling site in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 from the Carbon Trust and is working towards becoming a circular brand by 2025. evian embraces Danone's One Planet. One Health vision which reflects a strong belief that the health of the people that of the planet are interconnected. Danone Waters of America is a Certified B Corp. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net/directory/danone-waters-of-america-inc.

Media Contact

Alessandra Simkin

Danone Waters of America

914-259-0263

alessandra.simkin@danone.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danone-waters-of-america-becomes-exclusive-distributor-of-ferrarelle-in-the-us-300954977.html

SOURCE Danone Waters of America