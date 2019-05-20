Daniel Manning, Zone Vice President of Sales for the West Zone at The Coca-Cola Company, Receives IFMA's Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

CHICAGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of his dedication to the foodservice industry and his service on the IFMA Board of Directors, The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) awarded its Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award to Daniel Manning of The Coca-Cola Company.

Manning is only the seventh person to receive this award in IFMA's 67-year history. The Award was presented during the Gold & Silver Plate Society Induction and Dinner on May 17, 2019 in Chicago. This award was established to celebrate executives who have made significant contributions to the foodservice industry and to the IFMA Board of Directors.

"Dan Manning is an inspirational leader, a consummate business professional, a mentor to all that have served with him on our board," said Larry Oberkfell, President & CEO, IFMA. "I personally witnessed his many contributions when I was a board member myself and when I came to IFMA and served under him as Chairman. Dan's contributions are a gift to all that work in this great industry. We congratulate and honor Dan as a true industry leader!"

Manning has been an active member of IFMA for years. He provided expert leadership on the IFMA Executive Committee from 2007-2010, and became chairman for the Board of Directors in 2008. His dedicated career with Coca-Cola spans over 36 years. In his current role as Zone Vice President of Sales for the West Zone, Daniel is responsible for overseeing the Chain Sales organization of CCNA Foodservice for ten western states. In addition, Dan serves on the Foodservice and On Premise Executive Committee.

"I am truly honored to be named among the respected leaders and peers who have received this honor before me," Manning said. "IFMA has been instrumental in helping us bring value to our foodservice partners so critical to our success at Coca-Cola. I receive this prestigious award on behalf of all my colleagues."

Past Distinguished Foodservice Executive Recipients:

Ben Shanley ('18), Bill Caskey ('13), Ken Miller ('14), Norb Mayrhofer ('15), Loren Kimura ('15), Simon Marshall ('16)

