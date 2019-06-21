Dangerously Smooth MYSTIC Hemp Vodka Broadens Influence Throughout Florida and Beyond

Award-winning Olde Imperial MYSTIC Hemp Flavored Vodka is proud to announce the appointment of Vine Importers, LLC as its wholesale/distributor in the state of Florida.



PUNTA GORDA, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYSTIC Hemp Vodka is a unique gluten free, eighty-proof vodka that will surely have you saying, "Wow." It is derived from NON-GMO corn/ other natural organic ingredients. Now-Brands purposely retains the hemp seed oil from the infusion process. We package our vodka in an eco-friendly aluminum bottle, which is made from 85% recycled material. MYSTIC is best served shaken and chilled. Often noted as "dangerously smooth," it'll surely take your taste buds on a bit of a journey. The smoothness and nutty flavor of the hemp seed oil is the first taste on your palate, with a pleasant back taste of added organic vanilla for ultra smoothness. MYSTIC Hemp Vodka is, "not just a drink… it's an experience!"

A MYSTIC Vodka representative was quoted as saying, "We have worked hard over these past few years in developing our product. I can't begin to explain how pleased beyond words we are that Vine Importers sees the power in our brand. We are stoked to have them as our strategic partner in Florida. We envision only great things going forward."

Vine Importers, LLC is a licensed state of Florida wholesale distributor of wines and spirits. Claude Widmer, founder of Vine Importers 2012, had a vision to bring unique wines and spirits into America and to work with startup and micro-producers to build brands from the ground up. Today Vine Importers, carries an impressive international portfolio of boutique wines and spirits.

Vine Importers Regional Sale Manager, Franz Schoepfer, stated, "We are very excited to represent a truly unique brand such as MYSTIC. The product has been beautifully crafted and packaged, and is absolutely outstanding. Not your typical Vodka."

In other news, Now-Brands has entered into an agreement with SOS Universal, LLC a Lakeland Florida based exporting company to export Olde Imperial MYSTIC Hemp Infused Vodka to markets outside of the USA.

About:

Now-Brands, Florida, LLC is an alcoholic beverage company and owners of the multiple award winning, Olde Imperial MYSTIC Hemp Flavored Vodka. MYSTIC has won: Triple Gold in 2016 – Gold in 2018 – Gold in 2019- Silver in 2019, as well as, the 2019 SIP Consumers Choice Award.

Contact:

James Wright

Now-Brands

833.969.4367

www.now-brands.com

216813@email4pr.com

