Dairy-Free Coffee Fans, Rejoice! Starbucks Is Releasing Bottled Almond Milk Drinks

If you don’t drink dairy and hate the taste of soy milk, you’re in luck! Starbucks plans on rolling out new almond milk bottled beverages in May 2018.
In a press release for the brand, it was revealed that the dairy alternative drinks will come as Frappuccinos and Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies, both made exclusively with almond milk. The Frappuccinos will be available in vanilla and mocha, and the Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies will be available in dark chocolate banana and vanilla honey banana. Both options will be entirely free of dairy and perfect for anyone with lactose intolerance or an interest in avoiding cow’s milk for any reason.
The news comes after Starbucks’ huge success bringing almond milk into their stores back in September 2016. Looks like almond milk is an alternative so good that some people don’t even miss dairy
