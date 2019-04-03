Cypher Winery Cracks the Code to Paso Robles Winemaking

Proprietor/Winemaker Susan A. Mahler Expands Portfolio of Paso Robles Rhone Blends and Single Varietals.



PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypher Winery and Tasting Lounge in Paso Robles owned by winemaker Susan Mahler, announced the release of her 2017 Ethereal white Rhône blend, 2017 Evanescence Rose', 2016 Theory Three, 2016 Fifth Element, 2016 Phoenix, 2016 Loco, 2016 TNT, 2016 Grenache, 2016 Syrah, 2016 Mourvedre, 2016 and after 15 years of barrel aging her 2003 Dirt Candy port style dessert wine. The addition of these wines compliments an existing Cypher portfolio of Rhône style wines sourced from premium Paso Robles AVA vineyards.

"Excellent wines take a combination of art, science, planning and reacting. Every wine in every vintage presents new challenges," Susan said. "As a scientist, I value the idea of simple elegance, the notion of solving a problem with the fewest most effective steps. In winemaking, this begins by starting with excellent fruit and taking meticulous care of the fermentations and barrels so that the varietals and microclimate are the primary expression of Cypher wines. Yeast and barrel selection, picking and fermentation strategy, aging and blending are all part of the equation in cracking the code to excellent wines."

About Cypher Winery & Tasting Lounge

Located in Paso Robles, Cypher Winery was founded in 2010 and is known for cracking the code of art and science to create exceptional wines that reveal complexity and elegance. Every vintage of each wine is the result of a Cypher unveiled. Proprietor/Winemaker Susan A Mahler (SAM) produces and sells a portfolio of premium Rhone and eclectic style wines direct to consumer from her tasting lounge in the historic train depot in downtown Paso Robles and online at shop.cypherwinery.com. Enigma Club members enjoy complimentary tastings, discounted wines and first access to limited release and library wines and reserve events. To complement her premium wines, Susan produces and sells hand-crafted EarthFire body products and Crickets & Tumbleweed culinary products. Cypher owns a Westside Paso Robles event venue EarthFire Farm and offers private garden-to-table culinary experiences and herbal spa retreats. Wholesale placements of Cypher Wines are distributed by Epic Wine and Spirits. More at: cypherwinery.com.

