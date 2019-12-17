Curtis Sponsors Tomorrow's Coffee Superstars at 2019 Glitter Cat Bootcamps

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1941, the Wilbur Curtis Company has held an expansive worldview along with a visionary approach to coffee brewing and, has supported organizations that benefit society as well as the industry.

Their sponsorship of 2019 Glitter Cat Bootcamp (GCB) hopefuls is a prime example.

A shot at the bigtime for those on the sidelines

The creation of T. Ben Fischer — runner-up at the 2018 United States Barista Championship (USBC), Glitter Cat Bootcamps offer a range of programs providing coffee education, competition training and other resources to those self-identifying as part of a marginalized or disadvantaged group. That includes women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ populations.

In founding Glitter Cat Bootcamps, Fischer sought to provide a way up for all the great potential coffee talent in the world who lack access to training, paid coaches and benefactors due to biases, or because of physical setbacks. These bootcamp sessions call on recognized leaders in the coffee community to train and inspire new competitors.

Curtis sponsors two participants

Curtis is proud to sponsor two very deserving individuals to GCB this year: Carlos Sims, Jr. and Sirada "Peace" Sakulclanuwat.

Carlos attended the Roasters Boot Camp held October 25-26, 2019 at Mill City Roasters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has been roasting commercially for three and half years and recently decided to start his own company, Happy Home Coffee Roasters.

Peace attended the Brewers Cup Boot Camp held November 16-18, 2019 at Workbench Coffee Labs in Kansas City, Missouri. A Wilbur Curtis Scholarship Recipient, she hopes to pursue her lifelong passion for coffee and prepare for the upcoming U.S. Coffee Championships.

Along with the two above, Glitter Cat also holds other bootcamp events across the U.S.

Promoting real change

Glitter Cat is just one of many organizations Curtis supports as part of their corporate social responsibility goals. A longtime member of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), Curtis also provides backing for the Global Coffee Quality Research Initiative (GCQRI), Grounds for Health, Coffee Kids and the UC Davis Coffee Center.

For more information on the Wilbur Curtis Company, Inc. call 800-421-6150 toll-free, visit www.wilburcurtis.com or write to 6913 Acco Street, Montebello, CA 90640.

To learn more about Glitter Cat visit www.glittercatbarista.com/bootcamp.

