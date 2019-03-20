Cunard Uncorks Line-up of Speakers for 2019 Wine Voyage

Oz Clarke, Will Lyons and Charles Metcalfe to headline Voyage du Vin on board Queen Victoria

VALENCIA, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced that three of the leading wine connoisseurs and oenologists, will join Queen Victoria's second annual 'Voyage Du Vin' on board Queen Victoria, setting sail in September. This round trip, 14-night voyage departs from Southampton, England, on September 6, and returns on September 20, 2019.

Oz Clarke, Will Lyons and Charles Metcalfe will headline the two-week voyage, which will sail to some of the leading wine regions of France, Spain and Italy including calls to Vigo, Mallorca, Livorno (for Florence) Cannes, Barcelona and Gibraltar. Guests will have numerous opportunities to go ashore and explore the diverse cultures, tastes and experiences each destination has to offer. Wine experts include:

Oz Clarke is one of the world's foremost wine connoisseurs, has written several award-winning books, and is generally regarded as leading Britain's wine revolution in the 1990's and 2000's. Clarke said: "Whether you're an existing wine buff, or simply have a love of fine wine, fine holidays and good times, the Voyage du Vin 2019 is sure to delight. I'm already looking forward to joining Queen Victoria in September."

Will Lyons is an award-winning columnist and broadcaster who has publishes a weekly column on wine, formerly in The Wall Street Journal and now The Sunday Times. His humorous, informed, down-to-earth writing has been recognized in both the Glenfiddich and Roederer wine writing awards.

Charles Metcalfe is the International Wine Challenge's co-chairman and is one of the best-known wine critics in Britain.

"We are delighted to have this group of experts join the second annual Voyage du Vin," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "This is an extraordinary way for wine enthusiasts to taste some of the world's leading wines and visit the regions where they were made, all while travelling in style on board the iconic Queen Victoria – only on Cunard."

Along with talks from the experts, guests will experience daily wine tastings, pairings and fine dining, featuring over 400 wines from 23 countries.

