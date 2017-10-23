Cumberland Farms Raises More Than $56K To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey & Hurricane Irma

Company Donates Percentage from Beverage Sales to the American Red Cross

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading convenience and gasoline retailer Cumberland Farms announced that the company's recent fundraiser to support communities affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma has raised more than $56,000 for the American Red Cross. During the fundraiser, which ran from September 18th through September 24th, ten cents from every fountain or frozen Chill Zone beverage purchased at Cumberland Farms' nearly 600 retail locations was donated directly to the American Red Cross. The donations will be split equally to enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help communities recover from the two disasters.

"We are honored to be able to help provide aid to the communities that have been greatly devastated by these catastrophic hurricanes," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "We are grateful to our customers who have supported the fundraiser, as well as our Team Members in Florida, who helped us reopen 100% of our stores in only four days after Hurricane Irma struck."

According to the American Red Cross, more than 195,000 homes across Florida were estimated as either destroyed or severely damaged after Hurricane Irma struck. The Red Cross is continuing to work to provide shelter, food, relief supplies, health services and emotional support for those who have been affected by the disaster. As of October 9th, the non-profit has also authorized payment of $400 to more than 477,000 households severely affected by Hurricane Harvey alone, which is more than $190 million in direct financial assistance.

To help out, text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. For further information on Cumberland Farms, please visit http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

