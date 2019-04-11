Cult-Favorite Monkey 47 Gin Introduces "The Wild Monkey," Its First-Ever Immersive Pop-Up In New York City

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey 47, a cult-favorite ultra-premium gin from Germany's Black Forest will launch, The Wild Monkey, a first-of-its-kind cultural destination in New York City. Timed to kickoff gin season, the SoHo space, conveniently located adjacent to film events in TriBeCa, will be a one-stop shop for local consumers, cinephiles, filmmakers, actors, and tastemakers alike from April 26 - 28.

Guests will be transported into the world of Monkey 47, through thoughtful decor and eclectic visuals that collectively tell the story of the brand. Consumers will have the opportunity to interact with creative installations, photo-worthy moments and educational touch points such as a curated botanical wall highlighting Monkey 47's eccentric ingredients indigenous to the Black Forest. Additionally, The Wild Monkey will bring to life elements of the Monkey 47 lifestyle with New York based brand partners including, Coffee 'n Clothes®, Fever-Tree, Sigmund's Pretzels and BillyKirk©, where attendees can enjoy coveted designer lattes, refreshing mocktails and hand-made pretzels, while perusing the US made leather and canvas goods on-site shop.

"Monkey 47 has a passionate following around the world which has extended to New York. Our fans here have enjoyed Monkey during their international travels so we wanted to bring the most sought-after gin right into the heart of Manhattan," says Jennifer Schwartz, Head of Marketing, Monkey 47 Gin. "With the warm weather finally upon us, it's the perfect time to share this hidden gem with a new fanbase who enjoy fine gin cocktails."

The Monkey 47 Pop-Up will feature private industry events including a taping of Nigel Barker's new podcast, Shaken & Stirred, followed by an after party, as well as a launch party for editor and founder, Matt Hranek's WM Brown Magazine.

The Monkey 47 Pop-Up will be located at 43-45 Grand Street and open to the public from 11am - 5pm. For more information on Monkey 47, please visit Monkey47.com.

ABOUT MONKEY 47 GIN

Monkey 47 is an internationally-awarded gin produced in Germany's Black Forest. With an eccentric combination of 47 botanicals, this hand-crafted gin unites British traditions, the exotic allure of India and the magical, untouched roots of the Black Forest. With a distinct aroma, complex taste and unparalleled quality, this batch-distilled gin is a cult favorite among the world's top mixologists and gin enthusiasts. Previously only available in Europe and online, Monkey 47 is now offered in premier bars, hotels and restaurants across the U.S. It is also available for purchase on ReserveBar, Caskers and where the finest spirits are sold. For more information, please visit Monkey47.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, the world's no. 2 in wines and spirits. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cult-favorite-monkey-47-gin-introduces-the-wild-monkey-its-first-ever-immersive-pop-up-in-new-york-city-300830734.html

SOURCE Monkey 47 Gin