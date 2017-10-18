Crockett Row at West 7th Announces Opening of Crockett Street Food Hall

Chef John Tesar to open new fast-casual concept

­­FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crockett Street Food Hall will open in the first half of 2018 at Crockett Row at West 7th on the northwest corner of Crockett Street and Norwood Street. The first of its kind in Fort Worth, the 16,000-square-foot food hall will feature a wide variety of cuisines, including anchor tenant Knife Burger by John Tesar.

Crockett Street Food Hall will house best-in-class, fast-casual food vendors in mini restaurant spaces that range from 100 to 1,000 square feet. A collection of 14 local eateries will include everything from barbecue, burgers, Mexican, sandwiches, coffee, pastries, doughnuts and more.

Inspired by Tesar's work at The Commissary and Knife in Dallas, Knife Burger will offer a focused menu of four to five burgers daily and have a full bar. The 1,100 square-foot space will feature counter seating within and open up into the food hall's larger seating area.

"I'm really excited to open my newest concept at Crockett Row in Fort Worth," said Tesar. "The atmosphere and energy of the new food hall makes it the perfect location to open a fun and social place like Knife Burger."

The food hall will be open and airy with a modern, industrial feel and polished concrete floors that lead diners to fluid indoor-outdoor spaces. It will feature a full bar and seating for 115 in a centrally located area. There will be seating for approximately 70 outside on the patios and in the covered paseo between buildings. Crockett Street Food Hall will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and have live music in the evenings.

Crockett Row wanted to the bring the upscale food hall concept to Fort Worth and the Cultural District to offer area residents, workers and visitors the convenience of fast-casual dining with flair.

In partnership with Crockett Row's leasing team at The Woodmont Company, Hospitality Alliance – which has been involved in the development and opening of some of the top food halls around the U.S. – is bringing top operators and eateries to Crockett Street Food Hall and will manage the space. Interested parties can learn more about leasing opportunities by contacting Hospitality Alliance at crockettstreet@hospitalityalliance.com or Erik Coslik of The Woodmont Company at ecoslik@woodmont.com.

Additional details and an opening date will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit crockettrow.com and follow Crockett Row at West 7th on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CROCKETT ROW AT WEST 7TH

Crockett Row at West 7th is a vibrant destination to eat, drink, shop and explore in the heart of the Cultural District in Fort Worth, Texas. Located at the southeast corner of West Seventh Street and University Drive just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, Crockett Row at West 7th encompasses five walkable blocks of fashion and accessory boutiques, salons and spas, gourmet and fast-casual restaurants and bars, and a movie theater.

Crockett Row at West 7th regularly hosts community and special events to highlight its unique mix of specialty shops & restaurants and the vibrant arts & culture scene in Fort Worth. A list of events is available on the website.

The property is managed by Vestar, a nationally recognized leader in the acquisition, management and development of retail real estate with more than 26 million square feet in its property portfolio.

For more information, please visit crockettrow.com and follow Crockett Row at West 7th on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@CrockettRowW7th) with the hashtags #crockettrowatwest7th and #crockettrow.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Hughston

Hutson Creative

181201@email4pr.com

817-992-2318

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crockett-row-at-west-7th-announces-opening-of-crockett-street-food-hall-300538703.html

SOURCE Crockett Row