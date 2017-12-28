Cranberry Juice Can be Part of a Weight-Friendly Diet

Data shows cranberry juice consumers having lower waist circumferences and lower risk of obesity than non-cranberry juice consumers!

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After all the fine holiday feasting, January is that time of year when many of us delve into the barren wasteland of healthy choices. You may not be able to have your cake and eat it too, but you may be able to have your cranberry juice as part of a healthy diet! Data suggests those adults who drink cranberry juice as part of their daily routine, have a healthy weight and normal body mass index as compared to non-consumers.

So what is the skinny on cranberry juice and a healthy weight? Drink in data from a study based on National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which examined the association between cranberry juice consumption with macronutrient intake and weight status¹. The study among US adults (19+ years of age), found that compared with non cranberry juice consumers, those who did were found to be leaner and had lower odds of obesity. The results were similar to those reported for other 100% fruit juices. While further research is needed, these observations suggest cranberry beverages can be part of a healthy diet.

Fruit juices, including cranberry contain micronutrients and vitamins which can help support and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Cranberry juice is especially rich in flavonoids, which are known for their health-promoting benefits. Despite the ongoing controversy around sugar content in certain beverages and health, research indicates that cranberry juice consumption can be part of an overall health.

Another juicy tidbit is the fact that cranberry juice contains unique compounds that may have health benefits for your whole body, including the urinary tract, stomach and heart. With this early work as a warm up in regards to cranberry juice and a healthy weight, it's exciting to consider what other benefits the cranberry may be able to provide.

(1 Duffey, KJ, Sutherland LA. 2013. Adult Cranberry Beverage Consumers have Healthier Macronutrient Intakes and Measures of Body Composition Compared to Non-Consumers: National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2005-2008. Nutrients, 5: 4938-4949.)

