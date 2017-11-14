Craig Morgan And Lot18.com Partner For Limited Edition Wine

Old Tattoo Cabernet Sauvignon available tomorrow at lot18.com/craigmorgan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like a good cabernet from a Napa Valley vine" sings Country Music star, award-winning TV host and Army veteran Craig Morgan in his song "There's A Whole Lot More To Me." Art becomes life as the "country Renaissance man" (Rolling Stone) has partnered with Lot18.com to produce the limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon, Old Tattoo.

"I enjoy a glass of wine with a great meal or after a show and over the last few years I've become fascinated by the wine making process," shared Craig. "As I learned more about wine cultivation, blending and aging I wanted to establish my own wine that reflects my favorite flavors and tastes."

Having spent 17 years in service to our country in the Army and Army Reserves, Craig proudly proclaims his love for our country. His patriotism is conveyed in Old Tattoo — the wine's name and label are inspired by the American flag ink that appears to live beneath the skin of Craig's left arm.

Craig personally worked with the team at Lot18.com to craft a complex wine to suit his love of bold, earthy flavors, with production limited to 450 cases. Hints of coffee, cocoa, currant, dark cherry, graphite and plum tease the palate and the wine pairs well with grilled red meats and wild game, perfectly suited for the lifetime outdoorsman. Craig Morgan's Old Tattoo Cabernet Sauvignon is available for order at lot18.com/craigmorgan. Craig's concert dates and The Gallery at Morgan Farms in downtown Dickson, Tennessee beginning November 15.

Craig Morgan Old Tattoo Cabernet Sauvignon - This exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon was carefully curated by country music star and Army veteran Craig Morgan. The grapes were sourced from prized vineyards in the heart of Paso Robles, and grown in soils rich with minerals in order to produce a plush, yet structured wine. Efforts were taken in the vineyard to ensure that the vines yielded smaller grape clusters, and layers of complexity were achieved through aging in a combination of American and French oak. Old Tattoo exudes familiarity and freedom with its enticing aroma and elegant finish, encouraging a sense of reminiscence and pure enjoyment.

About Craig Morgan: A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV host, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan thrills massive crowds with signature hits, including "Bonfire," Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "International Harvester," "This Ole Boy," Wake Up Loving You" and the six week #1, "That's What I Love About Sunday." His newest album, A Whole Lot More To Me, released in June 2016, features singles "I'll Be Home Soon" and "When I'm Gone."

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. In addition to a prolific country music career, he hosts the award-winning TV show "Craig Morgan: All Access Outdoors," approaching its eighth season on Outdoor Channel. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. He is an avid supporter of America's military personnel and a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award.

Engage with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and get tickets for Operation FINALLY HOME Welcomes "American Stories Tour" with Craig Morgan and very special guests at craigmorgan.com.

About Lot18.com:

Founded in 2010, Lot18.com provides the best possible prices on high-quality wines. The company employs a team of experts who work closely with quality-driven winemakers around the world. These experts live by a simple rule: If they wouldn't spend their own money on a wine, they don't make it available on Lot18.com. The wines selected are unique and represent the highest quality and value. In early 2013, Lot18.com launched Tasting Room, a different sort of wine club offering an unprecedented level of customization and personalization. The customer starts by tasting a range of wines (from a light, crisp white to a full-bodied red) in mini-bottle format and then gives feedback online through an innovative, yet simple, guided comparative tasting. This process generates a wine profile that allows Tasting Room to capture the nuances of each customer's palate. The company then uses this information to provide a specific selection of wines in full-size bottles to match. Tasting Room is now the fastest growing wine club in the United States and launched a very successful national TV campaign in March 2016.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craig-morgan-and-lot18com-partner-for-limited-edition-wine-300555548.html

SOURCE Lot18