Crafted For a Cause: Guinness and Carhartt Team Up to Build Bars and Brew Beer to Honor Hard-Working People This Labor Day

BALTIMORE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Labor Day 2019, Guinness and Carhartt are coming together to honor hard-working people everywhere, as they raise money for longtime friends and partners at Team Rubicon through a variety of upcoming initiatives.

The two iconic brands recently partnered with renowned designer and engineer Jimmy Diresta to create three bars that highlight the craftsmanship and spirit of each historic company while celebrating the amazing work of Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

The three bars built by DiResta will be distributed to support Team Rubicon in their effort to rebuild communities devastated by natural disaster. One bar will be sent to Team Rubicon's Houston Rebuild location, a semi-permanent space where volunteers are currently rebuilding 100 homes following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. The bar will be used by volunteers (referred to with honor as Greyshirts) to enjoy responsibly after a long day of hard work. Another bar will become a permanent fixture at Team Rubicon's National Operation Center in nearby Dallas. The remaining bar will be auctioned off at Team Rubicon's Salute to Service Awards on September 21st, 2019.

And since every great bar needs a great beer to serve, Guinness and Carhartt are pleased to offer a Labor Day Lager perfect for the occasion. Brewed by Guinness with the spirit of Carhartt, this crisp, traditional American lager was created to salute those who are no strangers to hard work. The Guinness x Carhartt Labor Day Lager will be available exclusively on tap at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore beginning August 27th – the same day all three bars will be on display for the public at the brewery – with all of the proceeds benefitting Team Rubicon.

"A couple of years ago, we had the pleasure of partnering with Carhartt to create a limited number of Guinness-branded Chore Coats to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the iconic workwear piece and 200 years of Guinness in America," said Joey Converse, Guinness Senior Brand Manager. "We've always seen Carhartt as a brand founded with similar principles and convictions to our own – goodness, communion and hard work. To find a way to partner with them to support the amazing work of Team Rubicon – while celebrating the hard work of builders, brewers and everyone in between – is the best way we could imagine spending Labor Day."

For the last three years, Carhartt and Guinness have both supported Team Rubicon separately – Guinness through its St. Patrick's Day #StacheForCharity campaign and Carhartt through monetary and product donations totaling more than $1.25 million.

"At Carhartt, we believe Labor Day should truly honor the hard work put in day in and day out by people everywhere … and no one works harder than our friends at Team Rubicon," said Tony Ambroza, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. "We are honored to partner with Guinness to not only celebrate the true meaning of the day, but to also create awareness and support for Team Rubicon."

For more updates on the Labor Day celebration taking place onsite at Guinness Open Gate Brewery on Tuesday, August 27th at 3:00 p.m. (ET), follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @GuinnessUS and @Carhartt.

Fans of all ages are always welcome to visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Monday through Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m., Thursday 3:00-10:00 p.m., Friday 12:00-10:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and enjoy a guided tour of the brewing facility. Whether raising a pint at the Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, or anywhere else to a job well done, please do so responsibly.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS beer is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters, and also themselves. To date Team Rubicon has responded to nearly 400 disasters across the U.S. and world. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To invest in Team Rubicon's mission, visit https://TeamRubiconUSA.org/give.

