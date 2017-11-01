Cozy Up with Exceptional Holiday Offerings from Peet's Coffee

Original Craft Coffee Brand Delivers the Year's Best Beans with its Annual Holiday Blend and Expertly Handcrafted Beverages of Holiday Spiced Latte and Winter Solstice Tea Latte

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee™, today unveiled its festive 2017 holiday offerings, perfect for the most wonderful time of the year. The flavorful Coffee First™ lineup features the annual Holiday Blend, beverage newcomers Holiday Spiced Latte and Winter Solstice Tea Latte, a bottled Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew, and for the naughty or the nice on your shopping list, a selection of premium gifts.

"For decades, Peet's Coffee has celebrated each holiday season with bold blends and enticing beverages that are synonymous with cheer," said Dave Burwick, CEO, Peet's Coffee. "The festivities of the season and expertly handcrafted beverages go hand in hand. We're proud of our Coffee team for continuing the tradition of a Holiday Blend made with the year's best beans, ones that conjure the heartwarming flavors and aromas that memories are made of."

Home is Where the Coffee Is

The Peet's Coffee 2017 Holiday Blend is crafted with beans from Guatemala for notes of bittersweet chocolate, Sumatra for a hint of warm spice, and Ethiopia for a floral citric twist. Whether paired with festive indulgences or sipped on its own, the Holiday Blend is sure to delight holiday guests.

Available now until 1/3/2018, and while supplies last, the blend can be purchased at:

Participating Peet's coffeebar locations and online at www.peets.com ($16.95 per pound for regular and $17.95 per pound for decaf)

Grocery stores nationwide ($10.99 USD per 10oz bag; $7.99 – $9.99 USD for K-cup 10ct and $11.99 – $12.79 USD for K-cup 16ct)

Savor Handcrafted Flavors that Inspire Seasonal Cheer

The Peet's coffeebar lineup will include two new beverages alongside returning seasonal favorites that are available from 11/1/17 to 1/9/18:

Holiday Spiced Latte ($4.30 – $5.60 USD): Hand-pulled espresso, freshly steamed milk, and an aromatic mixture of holiday baking spices that delivers cozy notes of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg.

Winter Solstice Tea Latte ($3.95 – $5.25 USD): Jubilant black tea bursting with winter flavors finished with holiday baking spices delicately steamed into creamy milk.

"We were inspired by taste profiles reminiscent of home-style baking when developing our 2017 holiday handcrafted beverages for our coffeebars," said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet's Coffee. "The nostalgic scents of baking are essential to the season and we felt it only natural to harness its flavor inspirations."

Returning favorites include:

Peppermint Mocha ($4.20 – $5.60): Hand-pulled espresso infused with rich chocolate sauce and the fragrant flavor of peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Eggnog Latte ($3.90 – $5.20 USD): Hand-pulled espresso steamed with real, authentic eggnog.

Peppermint White Mocha ($4.60 – $5.90 USD): Fan favorite upgraded for the holiday season with a dash of spirit-inducing peppermint.

Peppermint Cocoa ($3.45 – $4.15 USD): Decadent hot cocoa made with newly unveiled house made chocolate complemented with a touch of peppermint.

Peet's is proud to announce the permanent addition of House Made Chocolate Sauce to its menu. Coffeebar baristas will prepare it fresh each day with premium ingredients. While now available year-round for mochas and cocoas, the flavor elegantly finishes the 2017 holiday beverage offerings.

Additionally, Peet's Cold Brew, will serve up more seasonal cheer with a limited edition bottled Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew available at a suggested retail price of $4.49 across California in Peet's coffeebars, as well as grocery and specialty stores, mass retailers, and partner locations.

The bottled beverage, ideal for the on-the-go schedule of the season, features Peet's signature Baridi Black Cold Brew with the freshest milk, iconic peppermint, and pure cane sugar, in a 10.5 fluid ounce bottle.

Thoughtful Gifts for Everyone on Your List

While hunting for the best holiday gift for the coffee connoisseur in your life, Peet's offers an array of seasonally inspired items, including limited-edition branded ornaments, mugs, tumblers, and many other delightful items exclusively available at participating coffeebars or online at www.peets.com.

Peet's will also offer a series of Pairing Collections of freshly scooped beans that include:

Holiday Pairing Collection ($34.95 USD): One pound of Holiday Blend and one pound of the famed Gaia Organic Blend® from the Peet's People & Planet™ product line.

People & Planet Collection ($34.95 USD): As part of People & Planet's aim to share the stories of our long-standing social responsibility, one pound of Uzuri African Blend® and Gaia Organic Blend®

Signature Pairing Collection ($32.95 USD): Classic dark roast blends rooted in the heritage of Peet's, one pound of Major Dickason Blend® and Big Bang™

Further, the company will host an offer from 11/24/2017 to 12/31/2017 where for any $25.00 USD spent by those buying or loading Peet's Coffee eGift cards at http://www.peets.com or physical gift cards from coffeebars, they will receive a complimentary $5.00 Bonus Card to enjoy between 1/1/2018 and 1/31/2018.

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor, including a unique direct store delivery network serving over 14,000 grocery stores to personally vet the freshness date on every bag. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

