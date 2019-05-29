Courvoisier® Cognac And Def Jam Recordings Announce Partnership To Move Culture Forward

Collaboration between two iconic brands showcases how Courvoisier and Def Jam create legacies for future generations.



CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Courvoisier®, the most awarded cognac house* and producer of the finest cognac for nearly 200 years, is proud to announce a first-ever partnership with Def Jam Recordings, the iconic music label known for producing some of the best talent in Hip Hop throughout the last 35 years. As part of the collaboration, Courvoisier will become Def Jam's exclusive spirits partner to establish a music platform, Amplified: Icons on the Rise, that includes high-profile activations designed to highlight key cultural moments and an event series featuring performances intended to celebrate a new generation of emerging artists.

"We're excited to partner with an iconic brand like Def Jam to recognize a new generation of artists," said Stephanie Kang, Marketing Director at Courvoisier. "Like Def Jam Recordings, Courvoisier has a history rooted in a strong entrepreneurial spirit. We were founded on the principle that Courvoisier is a community, not a company. Through collaboration with talented artisans in our hometown of Jarnac, France, we've delivered a cognac of superior quality for generations."

Courvoisier's "Honor Your Code" platform celebrates the influences, life lessons, convictions, and ideas that guide life's choices and inspires others to share their success with those who matter most. The partnership with Def Jam will span multiple touchpoints, including high profile events with Def Jam artists, social and digital media content, advertising and intimate brand activations. The emerging talent highlighted through the concert series includes Valee, Bobby Sessions, Arlissa and Amir Obè. They will tour cities around the United States such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, Atlanta and Washington D.C. throughout 2019.

"A major focus for Def Jam and our brand initiatives involves connecting to our audience in authentic ways. Courvoisier and Def Jam are two iconic brands that run deep within culture," said Paul Rosenberg, chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings. "We're thrilled to partner with Courvoisier as we engage our audiences through exciting new platforms with incredible new artists."

The House of Courvoisier was founded by Louis Gallois and Emmanuel Courvoisier based on their belief in the power of the collective. It is this conviction that inspired Courvoisier to nurture close relationships with respected artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning Cognac since 1828. Courvoisier Cognac has several expressions, which appeal to a variety of Cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, Sherry Cask Finish, XO, Initiale Extra, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier.

* Based on top 25 US and UK spirits awards competitions from 2013 – 2018.

About Def Jam Recordings

Founded in 1984, Def Jam Recordings began as a maverick independent label inspired by downtown New York City's vibrant street culture and the emerging sound of hip-hop. Def Jam has represented the very best in cutting-edge music for 35 years, pioneered by iconic stars like LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy. Over the following two decades, Def Jam established its dominance with superstar acts like Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule, Method Man & Redman, Ludacris, Rihanna, Jeezy, and the inimitable Kanye West. Now in its fourth decade, Def Jam's music and lifestyle has grown into a global brand – synonymous with creativity, quality and authenticity – encompassing a diverse roster of marquee and emerging stars like West, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Logic, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Vince Staples, Jeremih, Big Sean, YG, 2 Chainz, Dave East, and Jhene Aiko, among others. Today, helmed by Chairman and CEO Paul Rosenberg, Def Jam has reaffirmed its passion for and commitment to hip-hop culture, and has expanded its global brand reach to become the most-followed major label on all major social media platforms.

