Cott Announces Upcoming Investor Day

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The event, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. E.T., will be webcast through the investor relations section of Cott's website at https://www.cott.com/investor-relations/#events and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Cott uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

