Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming events.

Cott will hold investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 2018 Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Cott will present and will hold investor meetings at the 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The presentation, which will begin at approximately 8:10 a.m. (ET), will be webcast through the investor relations section of Cott's website and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

Cott will present and will hold investor meetings at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The presentation, which will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. (ET), will be webcast through the investor relations section of Cott's website and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

The investor deck along with the link to the webcast for the events detailed above, as applicable, will be available on the investor relations section of Cott's website at http://www.cott.com/events-presentations prior to the corresponding event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Cott uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Cott Corporation

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.4 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

