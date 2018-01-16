Cott Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) ("Cott" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter ended December 30, 2017 and fiscal year 2017 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Cott will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 231-8191

United Kingdom: 0 (800) 051-7107

International: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID: 4588988

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at http://www.cott.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

About Cott Corporation

Cott is a route based service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.3 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

SOURCE Cott Corporation