Corner Bakery Spotlights and Rewards Charities This Holiday Season

Fast Casual Restaurant launches a month of giving providing their customers a chance to recognize charity

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the season of giving, Corner Bakery, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, ingredient-inspired food, is launching a Pay-It-Forward Campaign that provides customers an opportunity to spotlight their favorite charity organization on social media, giving them a chance to earn Corner Bakery Catering.

Guests can nominate an organization by tagging them in any of Corner Bakery's Season of Giving social media posts. Corner Bakery will then select five charitable organizations throughout the month of November to receive a $250 Corner Bakery gift card to cater their next special event. As an extra thanks for paying it forward, the nominator will also win a $250 Corner Bakery gift card. Multiple entries are allowed on any Season of Giving post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

One charity and one nominator will be chosen per Season of Giving post on each of these dates: Nov. 9, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 20 and Nov. 26.

"Charitable organizations give so much to their communities throughout the year. Knowing that the holiday season can be especially busy for many organizations, we want to give back to them and thank them for all their hard work and dedication to making the world a better place," said Corner Bakery CMO Donna Josephson.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since established in 1991. Recently ranked one of Franchise Times' Top 200 brands in the franchise space, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. The original American Italian bakery cafe, Corner Bakery Cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

