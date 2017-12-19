Core Power® Signs Multi-Year Deal To Become The Official Protein Beverage Of Warrior Dash

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Dash, the 5K obstacle course race that more than 3 million people have completed since 2009, and fairlife's Core Power® have entered into a multi-year agreement making Core Power the Official Protein Beverage of Warrior Dash.

Core Power, a high protein milk shake fueled by dairy protein from fairlife ultra-filtered milk to help build lean muscle and support healthy recovery, has taken off since its launch in 2012 due to its great taste and simple ingredient list. Warrior Dash participants nationwide will be treated at the finish line to bottles of Core Power. Additionally, Core Power will be adding to the Warrior Dash festival experience through contests and activities.

"We're excited to be affiliated with fun and challenging fitness programs that appeal to athletes of all levels, like Warrior Dash," said Anders Porter with fairlife, LLC, the Chicago-based health food company that produces and markets Core Power. "As a leader in the obstacle racing industry, Warrior Dash really pushes these athletes and they need nutritious recovery drinks after running through their 5K obstacle courses. We are thrilled that Core Power has been selected as the sports recovery drink for these Warriors and we look forward to helping them refuel as they cross the finish line over the years ahead."

"Core Power is known for its quality ingredients and we're proud to have them on board to provide our participants with energy for the course and for their everyday lives," said Scott Howard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Red Frog Events. "Warrior Dash and Core Power share the common goal of helping people achieve their goals, making this a perfect partnership that will benefit our Warriors nationwide."

Warrior Dash will kick off its 10th season in February 2018. To learn more, visit WarriorDash.com.

About Warrior Dash:

Warrior Dash is the 5K obstacle course race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. Since 2009, over 3 million participants have celebrated their decision to leave their normal weekend in the mud - and the running industry hasn't been the same since. Warrior Dash and its parent company, Red Frog Events, with the help of participants and a variety of initiatives, have donated over $14 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit WarriorDash.com to learn more or find a location near you.

About fairlife, LLC:

fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based health food company that produces and markets nutrient dense, great-tasting milk beverages made using a cold filtration process to eliminate lactose, reduce sugars, and maximize the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow's milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Select Milk Producers, Inc.®, a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. This co-op is aligned with Fair Oaks Farms®, the flagship farm for fairlife and the largest, most recognized agritourism destination of its type in the world. fairlife owns and operates a state-of-the-art plant in Michigan that produces all delicious fairlife® products, including: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, a lactose-free milk cold-filtered to deliver more protein, more calcium, and less sugar than regular milk for the whole family; Core Power®, a high protein milkshake for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to help build lean muscle and support healthy recovery; fairlife SuperKids®, an ultra-filtered milk fortified with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife Smart Milkshakes®, a healthy treat with protein, antioxidants and fiber; and fairlife YUP!®, a line of flavored milks. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, all fairlife drinks are distributed throughout the U.S. and available in retail outlets nationwide. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of tasty, nutrient-rich products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Red Frog Events:

Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, Chicago Beer Classic, and Grunt Style Air Show Majors. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes' "Most Promising Companies in America", has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Companies" list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's "Corporate Partner of the Year". To date, Red Frog has raised over $14 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

Contact:

Red Frog Events

Lauren King

media@warriordash.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-power-signs-multi-year-deal-to-become-the-official-protein-beverage-of-warrior-dash-300573387.html

SOURCE Warrior Dash