CORAVIN Named 2018 CES Innovation Award Honoree

Company's Revolutionary Wine Preservation Opener Recognized for Outstanding Design and Engineering

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAVIN, Inc., maker of the innovative wine preservation opener by the same name, today announced that it has been named a 2018 CES Innovation Award honoree for its Coravin Wine Preservation Opener in the "Tech For A Better World" category during CES Unveiled New York. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

The Coravin Wine Preservation System is the ultimate fusion of luxury and technology and the only tool in the world that gives enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike the freedom to drink any wine, in any amount without ever removing the cork for an impeccable and unforgettable wine experience. Combining unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design, Coravin ensures that whether a consumer wants a sip, a glass, or more, the last glass in the bottle will taste just as great as the first. The revolutionary Coravin system uses a non-coring needle to pass through the cork while it's in the bottle. Once the needle is removed, the cork naturally reseals, protecting the integrity of the wine remaining in the bottle for weeks, months, or even years.

"I developed Coravin by combining my background as a medical device manufacturer with my passion for wine and technology to solve a problem—like many other wine lovers, I wanted to be able to enjoy glasses of wine without committing to the whole bottle," said Greg Lambrecht, founder and inventor of Coravin. "This recognition from CES is a testament to the rigorous design standards of our engineers and the passion of all of our employees for enhancing the way people enjoy and experience wine."

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, the producer of CES 2018, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market.

"As the world leader in wine technology, we are relentlessly focused on improving the way that wine aficionados across the globe enjoy their favorite bottles," said Frédéric Levy, CEO of Coravin. "Our research and development team has a continuous focus on product innovation, and we are proud that this work is being acknowledged by CES."

Coravin will showcase its award-winning products in booth #40555 in the Smart Home Marketplace during CES 2018, which runs from January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas.

CES 2018 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL. To learn more about Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Burlington, Massachusetts focused on transforming the way wine is served, sold and enjoyed. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to enjoy any wine, any time – whether they want a sip, a glass, or more. After enjoying a glass of wine, the remaining wine in the bottle will be perfectly preserved for weeks, months, or even years. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

