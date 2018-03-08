Coravin, Inc. Appoints Rob Morrison as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned Global Marketing Executive Brings 25 Years of Experience to Coravin

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAVIN, Inc., the premier wine tech company that offers wine enthusiasts the ability to pour wine from a bottle without removing the cork, has announced the appointment of Rob Morrison as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As CMO and a crucial member of the leadership team, Morrison will be the driving force of the company's global brand marketing and communications strategy. He will concentrate on key regions with an objective of accelerating growth and will report to CEO Frederic Levy.

Morrison joins Coravin at a pivotal time. The company recently experienced high double-digit growth in 2017 and received national praise earlier this year for the debut of its Model Eleven Wine Preservation Opener at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Coravin Wine Preservation Openers are now available in 60 countries and the company is swiftly taking its place in the market as the global leader for pioneering innovation in the wine tech space.

"Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience from multiple brands, and joins a team that is resilient, flexible and determined to succeed," said Levy. "He brings to the team a passion and skill set that will be an instrumental part of Coravin's continued worldwide expansion and growth."

Morrison brings over 25 years of global brand building, marketing and consumer product development experience, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Harvard University. Prior to joining Coravin, he was Vice President of Global Marketing at Leupold & Stevens, Inc., the world's leader in performance sport optics. Morrison also served as the Director of Marketing and Strategic Planning for Benchmade Knife Company. He began his career at Chicago-based advertising agency Leo Burnett USA where he spent eight years, eventually rising to the position of Vice President. At Leo Burnett USA he worked on a variety of global accounts including Nintendo, Johnnie Walker, Miller Lite and Walt Disney theme parks.

"There is massive positive momentum in the marketplace for the Coravin brand and its suite of products," said Morrison. "It's an honor to be chosen to lead the global marketing efforts of such an innovative product and I'm excited to join such a dynamic team."

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Burlington, Massachusetts focused and the leader in wine tech around the world. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to explore wines of any vintage, varietal or region, one taste at a time. With Coravin, wine, after being accessed, remains in the bottle, continuing to evolve naturally. It can then be enjoyed later since it was never exposed to oxygen. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

