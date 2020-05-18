Coravin, Inc. Appoints Jeff Lasher as Chief Financial Officer

Global Executive brings Customer Oriented Financial Leadership, Influence and Vision

BEDFORD, Mass., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAVIN, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announces today the appointment of Jeff Lasher as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lasher joins Coravin with significant prior public company CFO experience at Crocs, Inc. and West Marine Inc., as well as the privately held International Car Wash Group. He brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning, investor relations, and strategic growth.

"I am thrilled to have Jeff join Coravin during this important moment of growth and change in the company," said Christopher Ladd, CEO of Coravin. "Jeff and I have had the opportunity to work together in the past, and I know he will bring a great perspective to this space with his diverse background and expertise."

Mr. Lasher's resume spans nearly twenty years of financial experience and executive leadership, most recently responsible for ICWG's overall financial strategy including finance transformation and global implementation of Workday financial system. His professional career experience began at Ford Motor Company in their finance leadership team and progressed through several more expansive roles at companies including AutoNation, Staples, West Marine, and Crocs, where he first collaborated alongside Mr. Ladd.

"I jumped at the opportunity to join the Coravin team and reunite with Chris," said Mr. Lasher. "I have a deep appreciation for Coravin and look forward to joining its leadership team and leading its finance organization to contribute to future successes."

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Bedford, Massachusetts dedicated to the advancement of wine technology around the world. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation System for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without removing the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to explore wines of any vintage, varietal or region, one glass at a time. With Coravin, wine, after being accessed, remains in the bottle, continuing to evolve naturally, without the damaging effects of oxidation, for weeks, months or even years. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

