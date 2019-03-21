Coravin, Inc. Appoints Antoine Blanchet as VP of Sales for the APAC Region

Former Global Retail Strategist Brings Proven Track Record of Global Success to Coravin



BURLINGTON, Mass., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announced today the appointment of Antoine Blanchet as Vice President of Sales for the APAC Region. In his role, Blanchet will work to drive Coravin's sales throughout the APAC region, leveraging his extensive background in retail, wholesale, e‐commerce, supply chain, and digital transformation. Blanchet joins Coravin in support of the company's strategic plan to continue to lead the global wine technology space.

"I am thrilled to have Antoine join Coravin at this important moment in our growth as a company," said Frédéric Levy, CEO of Coravin. "Antoine brings a unique perspective to this space, having a background in international retail and experience in the travel retail industry."

Blanchet joins Coravin off the heels of the successful launch of the Coravin Model Eleven, the company's first automatic and connected wine preservation system, in the fall of 2018. Currently available in more than 60 countries across the globe, Coravin continues to provide wine enthusiasts around the world with the ability to enjoy and explore wine without the pressure to finish the bottle.

''I am excited to join Coravin, a leading innovator in the wine industry that offers a unique experience to wine lovers," said Blanchet. "I am glad to join such a talented team and face the challenge to develop Coravin in the APAC region."

Blanchet previously worked at Agatha, a French jewelry company, on multiple and cross‐cutting topics from e‐commerce to distribution, supply chain, and digital transformation. At Richemont Group, Blanchet was successful in driving the global development of the fine Watchmaking Multi‐brand Concept "TimeVallée", opening six stores across China, Japan, and Korea and distributing more than 20 luxury brands. After Richemont Group, he joined DFS as Global Business Strategist for Fashion, Watches, Jewelry, and Accessories where he gained experience in the travel retail industry.

For more information on Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Burlington, Massachusetts focused and the leader in wine tech around the world. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to explore wines of any vintage, varietal or region, one taste at a time. With Coravin, wine, after being accessed, remains in the bottle, continuing to evolve naturally. It can then be enjoyed later since it was never exposed to oxygen. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

