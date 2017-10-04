CORAVIN Defies Gravity: New Wine Aerator Adds Pressure to Perfect Pours of Wine

Revolutionary Wine System's Latest Innovation Provides Maximum Aeration with Minimal Size

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAVIN, Inc., makers of the innovative wine preservation opener by the same name, announced that wine enthusiasts can now enjoy the smooth taste of perfectly decanted wine with its latest accessory – the Coravin Aerator – without ever pulling the cork. Engineered exclusively for use with the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener, wine lovers can now pour perfectly aerated wine in any amount – by the sip, glass or more – and protect what is left in the bottle for weeks, months, or even years.

A simple, efficient, and highly effective design. That was Coravin Founder and Inventor, Greg Lambrecht's objective in developing the new aeration device. Showcasing the company's nimble approach to innovation, the Aerator went from Lambrecht's concept prototype to the consumer launch in just 99 days.

Unlike traditional bar tools that use gravity to aerate wine, the Coravin Aerator yields smoother, more aromatic pours by taking advantage of the System's pressurized argon gas instead. The pressure behind the pour allows the small spout-sized device to force wine through 24 carefully placed and sized holes, creating small jets that dramatically expand the surface area of wine exposed to air. This process makes the Coravin Aerator extremely effective in rapidly aerating the wine and yielding silky, smooth, and aromatic results. Preliminary tests indicated that utilizing the new aerator is equivalent to decanting wine for approximately 45 minutes.

"Our Coravin team is passionate about enhancing the wine experience by ensuring that wine lovers get elevated enjoyment out of their wine experience," said Lambrecht. "Consumers have expressed a desire for a Coravin aerator since we introduced the original Coravin System in 2013. I'm thrilled that wine lovers around the world can now aerate by the glass, while simultaneously preserving their favorite wines using their existing Coravin Wine Preservation Opener."

The Coravin Aerator is constructed from premium materials and features stainless steel accents. The device fits securely on the spout of all Coravin Wine Preservation Openers to aerate any amount of wine. Simply press on the tip and use your Coravin System as you normally would.

The Coravin Aerator launch follows the recent addition of the Coravin Screw Cap ($29.95) to the company's innovative portfolio, providing the ability to pour and protect wines closed under screw cap for up to three months. Every Coravin accessory is compatible with all models of its Wine Preservation Openers. The Aerator ($69.95) and all Coravin products are available for purchase online at www.coravin.com and at select retailers and was launched simultaneously in Europe and Asia Pacific as a global product.

