Coppercraft Distillery and Detroit Lions Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement

Coppercraft to become "Official Partner of the Detroit Lions" with branded products available at six bar locations within Ford Field



HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coppercraft Distillery and the Detroit Lions today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement that will feature the Holland, Michigan-based distillery's namesake and spirits at six bar locations within Ford Field, brand signage throughout the stadium and designation as an "Official Partner of the Detroit Lions."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Detroit Lions and Ford Field and to provide football fans with high-quality, great-tasting spirits to enjoy during the game," said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. "Coppercraft continues to experience robust growth throughout Michigan, and this agreement further cements our status as one of the state's fastest-growing lifestyle brands, whose products enjoy widespread appeal among consumers who enjoy the outdoors, recreation and sports."

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of Coppercraft products at Ford Field this season, including its award-winning premium handcrafted spirits and canned cocktails. All six Coppercraft bar locations will be operational during each of the eight regular season home games in 2019 and the pre-season contest on Friday, August 23.

The partnership, spanning more than three National Football League (NFL) seasons, extends through March 2022.

"Having Coppercraft as a partner of the Detroit Lions will further augment the fan experience at Ford Field," said Dan Lentz, Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Lions. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to offer a new, refreshing beverage experience for Lions fans everywhere for years to come."

Founded in Holland, Michigan in 2012, Coppercraft was one of the first licensed distillers in the state. The company has expanded significantly and more than doubled their number of product cases sold within the past year. In 2018, Coppercraft hired its first full-time sales representative in the Detroit metropolitan region, and its products are now available at nearly 900 retail locations across Michigan.

Coppercraft's partnership with the Detroit Lions is its second major affiliation with a Detroit-based professional sports team this year. In April 2019, Coppercraft became a beverage sponsor of the Detroit Tigers with the debut of the Coppercraft Distillery Bar at Comerica Park.

Since its inception, Coppercraft Distillery has received numerous awards for the quality of its spirits. The brand's Straight Bourbon Whiskey garnered the highest score among a field of 200 spirits at the 2018 USA Spirits Ratings competition. Coppercraft was also selected as the Michigan Bourbon Distillery of the Year at the 2018 New York International Spirits Competition. The company operates a full-service restaurant and bar at its distillery in Holland, MI, as well as a tasting room in Saugatuck, MI.

About Coppercraft Distillery

Every bottle of Coppercraft Premium Spirits is a tribute to the American Craftsmen. We build upon the legacy of our West Michigan tradition–the makers and manufacturers; creators and curators; designers and developers. We bring together grain, oak and time to craft the finest premium spirits. Every detail is considered in what we craft and blend, and how you experience it. Coppercraft spirits include rum, gin, vodka, citrus vodka, whiskeys and bourbon that can be found throughout the Midwest. For info about spirits, restaurant menu and tours, visit www.coppercraftdistillery.com.

About the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and are the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with a 9-7 record. In addition to professional football, the Detroit Lions have a very visible and active community relations role in the Detroit area. With a focus on health and wellness and community revitalization, the Lions have contributed more than $7 million through philanthropic efforts since 1991. For more information visit www.detroitlions.com.

Contact:

Parker Schwartz

parker@wilksgrp.com

312-815-5505

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coppercraft-distillery-and-detroit-lions-announce-multi-year-sponsorship-agreement-300906229.html

SOURCE Coppercraft Distillery