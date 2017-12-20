Coors Light Prepares To Celebrate The Climb All NHL Season Long

The official beer of the NHL® partners with Jeremy Roenick and creates first-ever upcycled hockey bar to deliver The World's Most Refreshing Beer

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's Most Refreshing Beer and former NHL legend Jeremy Roenick are teaming up this season to celebrate the climb of NHL® fans and teams alike, inviting game-goers to join them for a one-of-a-kind hockey experience at three marquee games.

Launching New Year's Day at the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, hockey fans 21+ heading to Citi Field can stop by the "Silver Bullet Bar." Constructed using upcycled materials, the fully functioning bar features game-used hockey sticks, netting, skates, stadium Plexiglas and pucks from all 31 teams. Roenick will be there serving up ice-cold Silver Bullets before fans enter the stadium. Fans can also test their hockey skills and see who can take the best shot at the Coors Light slap shot, using crushed cans as pucks.

The upcycled bar and slap shot continue Coors Light's storied history of sustainable practices. Coors Light pioneered the aluminum can, has built the most powerful U.S. solar array at any one brewery, and in 2016, cut its aluminum usage by 3.8 million pounds.

"As the official beer of the NHL®, we've seen firsthand the optimism hockey fans have for their favorite teams regardless of what the win/loss column shows," said Zach Fatla, Coors Light senior brand manager. "We want to celebrate this dedication, and the 'Silver Bullet Bar,' slap shot challenge and our partnership with Roenick are the perfect ways to do just that."

In addition to the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, Coors Light and Roenick will be bringing the "Silver Bullet Bar" and Coors Light slap shot to the Honda NHL® All-Star Game in Tampa Bay, Fla. on January 28, as well as to the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on March 3.

Fans also have the opportunity to pick up exclusive hockey gear and enjoy can't-buy experiences by downloading Coors Light XP from the App Store or Google Play store and earning points by purchasing Coors Light.

"As teams continue their climb for the Cup this season, Coors Light is making sure the fans are along for the adventure in every way possible," said Jeremy Roenick. "I cannot wait to join my fellow diehards over a refreshing Coors Light at the 'Silver Bullet Bar' and see them put their skills to the test in a game of slap shot."

For more information about Coors Light and what it has planned for the entire hockey season, fans can visit CoorsLight.com, Facebook.com/CoorsLight and follow @CoorsLight on Twitter.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL All-Star logo, and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2017. All Rights Reserved.

