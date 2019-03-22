Coors Light Introduces First Smart Beer Tap Fueled by Bud Light Negativity

The Brand is Refreshing the Beer Wars Conversation by Turning Negativity into free Coors Light



CHICAGO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for college basketball's biggest stage, Coors Light is tapping technology to convert Bud Light's misleading attacks into ice cold beer.

Over the past month, Bud Light has continued to run misleading attacks on competitors' ingredients. In a recent survey conducted by Coors Light, 80 percent of Premium Light drinkers said at this point, they would rather enjoy a cold, refreshing beer rather than continue to worry about what's in it. Coors Light believes it's time to turn the conversation back to what people really want. So the World's Most Refreshing Beer is going to #RefreshTheConversation.

Starting Friday, March 22, Coors Light will unveil the first smart beer tap fueled by Bud Light negativity.

Dubbed "The Coors Light," the tap will monitor for Bud Light's activity on social-and broadcast-media channels in real time. During promotional periods when Bud Light attacks Coors Light, the smart beer tap will light up in bars across the country, signaling the next round of Coors Light is on us.

"Bud Light has been attacking us out of frustration for weeks now," said Ryan Reis, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Coors Family of Brands. "We believe people just want to move on. So we invented this smart beer tap that does the listening for them – and even better, turns Bud Light's negativity into rounds of Coors Light on us."

The smart beer tap will be lighting up in participating bars across America starting March 22 and 23. To further connect with drinkers across the U.S., Coors Light is also rolling out promotions in key accounts across the country. In those accounts, Coors Light will buy a round of Coors Light every time a Bud Light ad plays on the on-premise TV screens.

The Coors Light smart tap handle can be found at the following locations:

New York : Legends. Additional participating bars without the smart handle include Irish American and Warrn77.

: Legends. Additional participating bars without the smart handle include and Warrn77. Philadelphia : Kelly's Tavern

: Kelly's Tavern Dallas : Texas Live!

: Texas Live! Omaha : The Good Life

: The Good Life Las Vegas : Rock & Reilly's

About Coors Brewing Company

Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1873 by Adolph Coors, who chose the Clear Creek Valley in Golden, Colo., for his new brewery because of the pure water in the nearby Rocky Mountain springs. The brewery's original and most enduring beer is Coors Banquet (Coors.com, Facebook.com/CoorsBanquet, YouTube.com/OfficialCoorsBanquet), still brewed exclusively in Golden using only Rocky Mountain water and high-country barley. Coors Light (CoorsLight.com, Facebook.com/CoorsLight, @CoorsLight on Twitter, YouTube.com/CoorsLight) was introduced in 1978 and now is the second-best-selling beer in the United States. Triple-filtered smooth Keystone Light (KeystoneLight.com, Facebook.com/KeystoneLight) is one the country's most popular economy beers. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

