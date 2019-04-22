Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Founder & CEO Tim McEnery Selected to Receive 2019 Golden Chain Award presented by Nation's Restaurant News

CHICAGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim McEnery, founder and CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants – a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine – has recently been named to the 2019 class of Golden Chain Award winners.

The Golden Chain Award, presented by Nation's Restaurant News, annually honors top executives within the restaurant industry for their success in running industry-leading operations, mentoring top teams and creating opportunities for others.

Tim McEnery is honored this year for his outstanding work building Cooper's Hawk into the award-winning, wine-centric restaurant and retail brand it is today. Tim founded Cooper's Hawk in 2005 with a unique vision to fuse familiar elements – winery, modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and artisanal retail market – to create an entirely new hospitality experience.

Under his leadership, Cooper's Hawk has since grown into a lifestyle brand that is redefining wine culture and growing quickly in the process, with 41 restaurants by end of 2019 and Wine Club approaching 400,000 members. Its Wine Club represents 23 percent of their business revenue as its grown to the largest wine club in the U.S.

"I'm so honored to receive this honor alongside so many other incredible industry leaders," said Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk CEO and founder. "I am fortunate to have a great team behind me every day. At Cooper's Hawk, we constantly strive to create a better, more enjoyable experience for our guests and Wine Club members, and that is only possible with a dedicated and hardworking team."

Tim, along with the other 2019 Golden Chain Award recipients, will be honored this fall at the 2019 Multi-Unit Foodservice Operators conference (MUFSO) in Denver, Colorado. He will be participating in a panel at the conference talking about the industry and the tools to his success.

ABOUT COOPER'S HAWK WINERY & RESTAURANTS

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. A lifestyle brand focused on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, Cooper's Hawk is the 28th largest winery in the U.S., home to nearly 400,000 Wine Club Members and will operate 41 locations by end of 2019. The concept is a fusion of familiar elements – winery, modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and artisanal retail market – that has combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience. Cooper's Hawk has won over 500 awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards through 2020. Cooper's Hawk wines are sourced, blended, aged, bottled and distributed exclusively through Cooper's Hawk.

