Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants and Ruth's Chris Steak House Partner on Unprecedented Wine Club Dinner Experience

CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, is partnering with Ruth's Chris Steak House to create an exclusive insider experience for their wine club members. From March 18 to April 30, Cooper's Hawk, one of the fastest growing chains in the country with 35 restaurants and a 360,000 member wine club (the largest in the country), is inviting its members to visit Ruth's Chris Steak House with a bottle of Cooper's Hawk wine.

The collaboration, an industry-first, demonstrates Cooper's Hawk's innovative approach and brand confidence – inviting its own guests to dine in another restaurant to further their mission of delivering diverse, one-of-a-kind food, wine and travel experiences to wine club members. The wine club makes it possible for members to try new things they may not otherwise consider or have access to on their own including international wine trips, celebrity hosted dinners, private film screenings and more.

Wine club members can visit a select Ruth's Chris Steak House – renowned for its custom-aged USDA prime steaks served on 500-degree sizzling hot plates – and receive 100 wine-club points along with a waived corkage fee. Guests are invited to make a reservation online using their Cooper's Hawk wine club member number; certain restrictions apply.

Ruth's Chris Steak House has a legendary menu that will provide Cooper's Hawk wine club members with a wide array of delicious and diverse food experiences. In addition to their famous sizzling steaks, guests will find seasonally-inspired menu items such as the Mandarin & Prosciutto Salad topped with a creamy bacon dressing as well as appetizers made to impress, like the Chilled Seafood Tower. There is certainly something for everyone.

"I'm excited to introduce wine club members to the legendary Ruth's Chris Steak House. We share core values of delivering exceptional quality, service, and memorable experiences," said Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk CEO and founder. "We strive to seek out unique opportunities for members by extending the Cooper's Hawk experience beyond our restaurants."

The Cooper's Hawk wine club is a mix of millennial, baby boomer and Generation X wine aficionados and is growing at a rate of 25 percent per year. Wines are made in their 125,000 square foot winery in Woodridge, Illinois, which is set to produce more than 750,000 cases in 2019. To learn more about the wine club and to join, visit chwinery.com/wine-club/overview.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cooper's Hawk Wine Club members to experience Ruth's Chris – combining the outstanding flavors of our acclaimed steaks with the distinguished reputation of Cooper's Hawk wine, this makes an absolutely flawless pairing," said Abdiel Aleman, Vice President of Culinary Development for Ruth's Chris Steak House.

ABOUT COOPER'S HAWK WINERY & RESTAURANTS

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. A lifestyle brand focused on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, Cooper's Hawk is the 28th largest winery in the U.S., home to over 360,000 Wine Club Members and will operate 41 locations by end of 2019. The concept is a fusion of familiar elements – winery, modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and artisanal retail market – that has combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience. Cooper's Hawk has won over 500 awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards through 2020. Cooper's Hawk wines are sourced, blended, aged, bottled and distributed exclusively through Cooper's Hawk.

www.chwinery.com

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done. www.ruthschris.com

