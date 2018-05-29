Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin' Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade

Based on America's vote, Butter Pecan, Cookie Dough and Pistachio flavored coffees are back on Dunkin' Donuts' menu this summerDunkin' Donuts introduces Original and Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, each made with real fruit juice for simple and pure refreshment

CANTON, Mass., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Dunkin' Donuts asked America to share their favorite from among the brand's most popular ice cream flavored coffees, with the chance to bring it back to the menu for summer 2018. The fans voted, summer is here again, and the sweet selections are being served at Dunkin' Donuts. Now returning to participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide, as chosen by coffee lovers coast to coast, are:

Butter Pecan: The indulgent butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors have met their match in Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee.

Cookie Dough: This flavor will transport taste buds to the moments just before cookies are popped into the oven with the sweet taste of cookie dough.

Pistachio: Pistachio ice cream lovers will go nuts for the sweet pistachio taste of this iced coffee flavor.

All three sweet sips are available for a limited time through the season, and can be enjoyed in Dunkin' Donuts' hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, Frozen Coffee and Frozen Chocolate.

To show appreciation for those who took time last summer to vote via social media, Dunkin' Donuts has selected a dozen fans whose post or comment the brand particularly enjoyed. Each will be surprised with a summer's worth of Dunkin' coffee, and one day this summer a Dunkin' Donuts in their town will offer free medium ice cream flavored iced coffees to the first 500 guests. The full list of fans – and the date and location of the free ice cream flavored coffee days – will be posted on the Dunkin' Donuts' blog in early June. A video highlighting some favorite fan posts and comments can also be viewed here.

This summer, Dunkin' Donuts also has a new choice for keeping cool, introducing new Frozen Lemonade. Available in both Original and Strawberry, both flavors are made with real fruit juice for simple and pure frozen refreshment. New Frozen Lemonade is being served at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Finally, for a little savory to go with the sweet, Dunkin' Donuts has brought back its popular Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich for summer. This breakfast sandwich favorite has four strips of bacon coated in a brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, served with egg and a slice of American cheese on an oven-toasted croissant. The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is also available as a Wake-Up Wrap®, with ½ egg, a slice of American cheese and two slices of the special seasoned bacon, served on a small flour tortilla.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Cronin

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

Lindsay.Cronin@dunkinbrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cool-beverages-that-scream-summer-dunkin-donuts-serves-ice-cream-flavored-coffees-and-new-frozen-lemonade-300655682.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Donuts