Cool Attitudes Mixers & Citrus Springs Juices rolling out with Fontainebleau Hotel and LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, FL

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Group, innovators and quality leaders in the cocktail and bar industries, announces the rollout of Cool Attitudes Mixers & Citrus Springs Juice Brands with Fontainebleau Hotel and LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, FL. Both brands will be featured across the 40,000-sqaure-foot property and showcased at LIV Nightclub, one of the hottest nightclubs and music venues in the US.

Rich Davis, CEO of CS Group, discusses why Fontainebleau Hotel chose Cool Attitudes Mixers & Citrus Springs Juices for their historic and trendsetting property; "Fontainebleau Hotel and LIV Nightclub are on the cutting edge of trends in the Hospitality space. Their mixologists wanted a mixer and juice program that allows them to produce high-end, craft cocktails consistently. CS Group's brands are well known in the Southeast and in the Hospitality industry as the quality leaders in mixers & juices. Our brands are always crafted with high quality ingredients. Cool Attitudes Mixers and Citrus Springs Juices are a well-timed enhancement to Fontainebleau's bar and beverage business."

CS Group is also excited to rollout a signature cocktail for LIV Nightclub to help celebrate the grand-reopening of the club in October 2017. "LIV Nectar", a proprietary blend of natural citrus, melon and spice notes, will be offered to all club patrons and served with table service in the VIP sections. Rich Davis, a Miami resident himself, commented, "I worked with LIV's mixologists to craft a signature cocktail that is "uniquely-LIV" to offer their patrons. When you're in Miami, on the beach, watching triple-A live music acts, drinking a LIV Nectar with your favorite spirit, you know you're living an experience that is unique to LIV and the Fontainebleau. I think they're very happy with the cocktail we created for their club."

About CS Group

At CS Group we focus on innovation, quality, and product efficacy to create unique beverage brands that are timely and on trend. Among our brands are "Cool Attitudes Fresh, Natural Mixers," "Citrus Springs Juices," and "Paradise Juice & Mixers." Our brands are sold through an elite network of distributors each selected for their strong reach into their markets. Our brands are featured in over 20,000 restaurants, hotels, casinos, bars, nightclubs, and music & vacation venues around the US. For more information or to connect:

