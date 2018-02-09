Cook's Country Magazine Launches "On the Road"

Series to Find the Best Dishes and Undiscovered Restaurant Gems in America and Tell the Stories Behind Them

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cook's Country magazine launched "On The Road" a new regular section designed to seek out America's hidden dishes and tell the stories behind the most interesting restaurants across the U.S. The goal is to create foolproof recipes based on these undiscovered gems so that anyone can have a taste of the road at home.

"Cook's Country magazine, Cooks Country online, and Cook's Country television are all designed to highlight the best in American fare. We recognize that to expand our knowledge we need go out into the world and talk to people," said Tucker Shaw, Editor of Cook's Country magazine. "We're constantly and consistently amazed by what we learn in unexpected places, and connecting and inspiring home cooks with stories from around the country is incredibly rewarding."

As part of the series, Cook's Country Executive Food Editor Bryan Roof and Staff Photographer Steve Klise will travel the country in search of the very best traditional and down-home fare, along with American takes on cuisines from around the world. In big cities and small towns, home kitchens and busy restaurants, truck stops and taco trucks, Roof and Klise will meet with America's best cooks to hear their stories and learn their secrets.

"There is always more to the story when it comes to food," said Roof. "When we are on the road, our mission is to look for recipes in places with deep roots in their communities—dishes that are deeply beloved locally. I want to meet the people who brought these recipes to life and listen to their personal anecdotes."

The "On the Road" series will help our community find their way to America's most interesting restaurants. And true to its mission, Cook's Country will take these recipes and stories back to America's Test Kitchen headquarters to develop practical, approachable recipes. Dozens of tests, re-tests, and cross-tests—a process that can take weeks—will ensure that the published recipes work, every time, giving home cooks a taste of the road.

The first On the Road stories include a search for the best blintzes in New York City, a visit to South Philadelphia's Italian-American neighborhood for inspiration on creating the perfect meatball, and a trip to Houston to learn firsthand about the origins of the humble steak fajita. On the Road content can be found at www.cookscountry.com/articles.

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen, based in a brand new state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. facility with over 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchens and studio space, in Boston's Seaport District, is dedicated to finding the very best recipes for home cooks. Over 50 full-time (admittedly obsessive) test cooks spend their days testing recipes 30, 40, up to 100 times, tweaking every variable until they understand how and why recipes work. They also test cookware and supermarket ingredients so viewers can bypass marketing hype and buy the best quality products. As the home of Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and publisher of more than one dozen cookbooks each year, America's Test Kitchen has earned the respect of the publishing industry, the culinary world, and millions of home cooks. America's Test Kitchen the television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/

