Continuing its Evolution to a Healthier and More Functional Platform Bolthouse Farms Introduces Plant-Based Dressings and Keto Beverages

New Innovations Offer Flavorful Products to Consumers Looking for More Plant-Based Options

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its journey toward its vision of Plants Powering People™, Bolthouse Farms today introduced two new plant-powered innovations that deliver function, great taste and value to those looking for more options: plant-based Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto™ beverages and plant-based Refrigerated Dressings. Since being acquired just over a year ago, the new Bolthouse Farms has been dedicated to creating a more plant-based food economy that is accessible, delicious and satisfying for consumers. These new products are the beginning of realizing this goal.

"The new Bolthouse Farms was born out of a vision and passion for guiding a new way for people to eat and live healthier lifestyles," said Bolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn. "We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and bring plant-based products to the marketplace that not only taste great but also deliver on functionality and great value. These new lines are just the beginning of a range of innovations to come."

The new plant-based Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverage line joins the company's current line of grass-fed-dairy-based Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages, increasing the number of convenient options available for consumers who follow a Keto diet or who are looking for more plant-based protein alternatives. Made with coconut milk and pea protein, the plant-based Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages are vegan, non-dairy, non-GMO, gluten and soy-free, and contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or sweeteners. Each beverage contains fresh ingredients and offers the convenience of a ready-to-drink format with the perfectly balanced Keto macro ratios to remove the guesswork.

Available in three flavors – Mocha Truffle Latte, Cinnamon Horchata and Hazelnut Fudge – plant-based Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages contain 12g of vegan protein, 1g sugar, 2-3g net carbs and MCTs from coconut. Low in net carbs with no added sugar, the entire lineup of Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages appeals to consumers who are trying to limit or avoid added sugar.

"As Bolthouse Farms continues to innovate healthier and more functional beverages, we saw an opportunity to provide consumers with a great-tasting, plant-based protein beverage option for those following Keto or those looking for lower-sugar and plant-based choices," said Bolthouse Farms Vice President of Marketing, AJ Bernstein. "We think these new plant-based Protein Keto beverages fill that need, and provide great flavor not found in the market today."

The plant-based Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages are sold in 15.2 oz bottles in the refrigerated beverage case in the produce aisle.

Bolthouse Farms® plant-based Refrigerated Dressings lineup joins the existing line of the company's refrigerated yogurt-based conventional dressings. The plant-based dressing line consists of two oat-based and two veggie-blend varieties which rely on a combination of vegetables, herbs, spices, seeds and whole oat flour resulting in a fresh, creamy taste often lacking in plant-based options offered to consumers today.

Available in four flavors – Garden Ranch, Habanero Blue, Carrot Miso and Green Goddess – the plant-based refrigerated dressings are made with natural, simple ingredients and are all vegan/dairy free, gluten free, non-GMO and contain no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners or gums.

Bernstein continued, "Bolthouse Farms has been a leader in the development flavorful and better-for-you refrigerated dressings, and it was a natural progression to take what we know about great flavor and simple ingredients and translate it to creamy, plant-based dressings that consumers will crave."

Bolthouse Farms Plant-Based Refrigerated Dressings are sold in 10 oz. bottles in the refrigerated dressing case in the produce aisle.

Furthering the company's vision of Plants Powering People™, these two plant-based product line-ups are the first in a larger suite of innovations to be announced in coming months, including products which support a healthier lifestyle, with great taste, to meet consumers rapidly changing needs.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision – Plants Powering People – the Company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuing-its-evolution-to-a-healthier-and-more-functional-platform-bolthouse-farms-introduces-plant-based-dressings-and-keto-beverages-301119356.html

SOURCE Bolthouse Farms