Consolidated Container Company to Acquire Sonic Plastics

ATLANTA, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning Consolidated Container Company announced that it has acquired the assets of Sonic Plastics Enterprises. Mark Shafer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CCC's Food, Nutrition, and Beverage Group stated, "We are very excited as this acquisition is strategically located in the mountain west region where we continue to drive growth in multiple end markets through an expanding portfolio. Sonic Plastic's experience in the production of packaging for the nutraceutical, health and beauty end markets allows CCC to provide our customers with new and unique packaging solutions."

Mr. Shafer continued, "We are a customer-centric business focused on providing solutions that help our customers build their businesses and elevate their brand. We welcome the employees of Sonic Plastics to the CCC family and look forward to leveraging their experience and expertise in producing quality packaging for the nutraceutical, health and beauty industries."

About Consolidated Container Company

CCC is a leading developer and manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions in North America. CCC specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. CCC also operates a leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. With 63 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and 2,600 employees, CCC has an integrated, nationwide network that consistently delivers reliable and cost-effective packaging and recycled resin solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. From its state-of-the art Studio PKG™, to the recycling technologies of Envision Plastics, to its experienced manufacturing teams across its network, CCC delivers high performance, cost-effective solutions to meet even the most challenging applications.

