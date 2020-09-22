Community Coffee Company Launches Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts

Louisiana-based coffee brand to donate a portion of sales to The Salvation Army through Oct. 31

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Laura, Community Coffee Company has committed to donating 10% of proceeds from the sales of Community® coffee and tea products in retail grocery locations in Louisiana and Texas through Oct. 31, 2020, up to $100,000, to support The Salvation Army's Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

The Salvation Army's mobile food pantries and meal programs have been stationed across the region since the storm made landfall on Aug. 27. Community Coffee Company has also been on the ground since the storm's landfall, bringing its mobile beverage vehicles to serve fresh coffee to first responders, work crews and residents in impacted areas in and around Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"We have seen firsthand how this hurricane has affected our local communities, and we are humbled to play a role in the rebuilding efforts," said Community Coffee Company CEO David Belanger. "We know that there's still a long journey to recovery for the affected areas in Louisiana and Texas, and we're committed to supporting these communities in the weeks and months to come."

"We're not just delivering food and water in these hard-hit communities — we're bringing hope," said Jeff Jellets, territorial disaster coordinator for The Salvation Army USA Southern Territory. "Donations like the one from Community Coffee will help us provide comfort, compassion and warm meals for storm-affected Texas and Louisiana residents in need."

More information about Community Coffee Company's hurricane relief efforts is available at https://www.communitycoffee.com/relief.

About Community Coffee Company

Now in its 101st year, Community Coffee Company is the No. 1 family-owned retail coffee brand in America and offers an expansive line of premium coffees, coffee beverages and teas. Four generations of the Saurage family have operated the company since its founding in 1919. For additional information, please visit CommunityCoffee.com or connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Ashley Bain

AshleyB@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-coffee-company-launches-hurricane-laura-relief-efforts-301135784.html

SOURCE Community Coffee Company