Columbia Distributing to Acquire Marine View Beverage

Pac NW-based distributor affirms commitment to craft brewers, employees, consumers and the community

KENT, Wash., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Distributing today announced it will purchase the majority of the assets of Marine View Beverage based in Sumner, Poulsbo, Port Angeles and Tumwater, Washington. Marine View represents a portfolio of more than 120 international, national and local beer, energy and water suppliers. The deal furthers Columbia's commitment to building brands and diversifying its portfolio. The transaction is expected to close on April 30, 2018.

"Columbia is a growth company and we all benefit from this – our employees, our brands, the consumer and the community," said Chris Steffanci, Columbia's president and CEO. "As a company with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, we take great pride in the creation of 3,000+ living-wage jobs, offering exceptional beverage choices and variety for the consumer, and sharing our success through many community partnerships."

"This acquisition drive's Columbia's brand promise: To provide ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for all. We're purchasing a first-class industry leader and have tremendous respect for the business Marine View has built," added Steffanci.

"From our humble beginnings to where we are today – it's a proud yet bittersweet moment," said Fred Bevegni, Marine View's co-owner. "BJ [Bjerke, co-owner] along with our dear friend and partner, the late Lance Kahn, set out to form a company with a unique leadership model, outstanding customer service and superior employee competence. We hit the mark on all of those. Columbia is purchasing one of the best."

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 3,000+ employees service over 20,000 retail customers covering more than 135,000 square miles in Oregon, Washington and California. Columbia's success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers' needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. For more information on Columbia Distributing, please visit www.coldist.com.

