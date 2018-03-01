Collectors: Pre-Order Rare Napa Valley Wines from the Much-Anticipated 2016 Vintage

Searchable database connects connoisseurs to the purveyors of exclusive Premiere Napa Valley wines

ST. HELENA, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited-edition wines from the lauded 2016 Napa Valley vintage were the stars of the show at the Napa Valley Vintners' (NVV) Premiere Napa Valley barrel tasting and auction on Saturday, February 24, 2018. Wine collectors can now pre-order these high-quality, rare Napa Valley selections for their own cellars by browsing the portfolio at premierenapavalley.com.

"There was a common chorus throughout the day that the 2016 vintage is one of the strongest in recent memory," said Jeff Smith, founder and CEO of Hourglass and the 2018 Premiere Napa Valley Steering Committee Chair. "The descriptors we kept hearing were 'purity of fruit,' 'silky tannins,' 'elegant balance' and 'quiet power.'"

Premiere Napa Valley wines are unique selections crafted by NVV member winemakers one time only, never to be replicated, in quantities as small as 60 bottles and never more than 240 bottles. Upon release, every bottle is hand-numbered and signed by the winemaker, increasing the allure of these wines for top collectors.

Bidding at Premiere Napa Valley is open only to licensed members of the wine trade, including retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers, private club managers and wholesalers. The online Premiere Napa Valley catalog helps wine consumers discover where to purchase these rare selections for their own cellars. Although sold as futures, collectors are encouraged to contact the winning purveyors now before these micro-production offerings sell out.

Wine purveyors from 32 states and eight countries were among the winning bidders last Saturday, generating $4.1 million for the NVV toward its mission to promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley.

Top selling lots in the live auction included offerings from Silver Oak, Alpha Omega, Rombauer Vineyards, VHR – Vine Hill Ranch, Staglin Family Vineyard, Chappellet Vineyard, Hourglass, Ovid Napa Valley, Shafer Vineyards, Quilt Wines and Duckhorn Vineyards. Top wines sold during the online auction included newer Napa Valley producers, like Brilliant Mistake Wines, Eleven Eleven, Nemerever Vineyards and Saint Helena Winery.

Every bottle of Premiere Napa Valley wines tells a unique story of Napa Valley winemaking, exploring nuances of particular vines, vineyard locations, specific soils, winemaking styles and collaborations, aging protocols and blending combinations. Each wine is required to be produced just once to be included in the live or online auctions.

Read the stories behind Premiere Napa Valley wines and discover where to purchase them.

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more at napavintners.com.

