Cold Craft, Inc. Offers a Sophisticated, Professional Quality, Temperature-Controlled System to Keep OPENED Premium Wines in Pristine Condition Allowing The Enjoyment of The Wine For Up to 60 Days

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Nichol, CEO of Cold Craft, Inc. has been focusing on a specialty, refrigeration for wine cellars to store wine, but now she's serving up something a little more intoxicating. The ability to open a bottle of wine even if for just a taste while being able to preserve the rest of the wine in the bottle for up to 60 days, at ready to consume serving temperatures.

"Many wine bars use this technology as do restaurants and corporate lobbies, but it is also available for home use as well as a countertop or a built-in appliance," explains Ms. Nichol. Up to four bottles of wine per unit is kept at serving temps and can be dispensed with accuracy up to a ¼ oz. This is important for when serving guests and the same pour for each guest is desired or simply during a wine tasting so the maximum number of people can participate. For the commercial establishment it can be used to make sure an accurate pour every time, with no waste and that means a better bottom line. The WineStation® also signals when a bottle is out of wine and can compile data on popular wines for assistance with purchasing. The WineStation® is also less messy with dripping or spilled wine, whether in the home or commercial application.

Cold Craft offers the WineStation® by Napa Technology because it is a natural fit for our customer base. "This beats other methods on the market today,

Sleek coolers topped with push-button selectors in your favorite hotel lounge, tasting room, or restaurant. Even grocery stores have gotten in on the action.

The premise is a simple one: Open any non-sparkling wine you want right now, put it in the Wine Station and it will be able to pour a perfectly portioned, temperature-controlled beverage that stays fresh for 60 days.

"Think about it: you're having a dinner party, and three people want Syrah, one wants Chardonnay, one wants Pinot Grigio, and you just want one glass of Merlot before you switch to something else. Now, with the Napa Wine Station, you can pour those glasses, keep all the bottles at the perfect temperature, and not have to worry about waste, at all," added Ms. Nichol.

It's a tempting image, to be sure. And it doesn't end there.

"If you've ever poured wine, you've spilled wine," says Ms. Nichol. "It's just a part of enjoying wine. But the Napa WineStation® totally eliminates that possibility. The bottles are an easy twist-in twist-out, you don't even need to tip them, so you don't lose a drop."

There's practically no cleanup at all, either.

"Napa really thought of everything with this one. They've got this patented dispensing technology that's totally eliminated the need for internal tubes and harsh chemicals. Washing it out is just a flush with warm water, and occasionally you use a little soap."

The WineStation® will even help you preserve your wines after you open them, so you can enjoy them longer. The WineStation® units are made right here in America, with the current environment it makes it much easier to get it manufactured and not be at the mercy of other economies or other countries.

