The Cognac Connection Campaign Launches

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC)—the entity promoting, protecting and developing the Cognac Geographic Indication and culture—is pleased to announce the launch of its new Cognac Connection campaign in the US. This online program has the core objective of educating and inspiring cocktail professionals on the Cognac region and spirit, as well as providing support during these challenging times. Partnering with industry guiding lights and vanguards, Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix of Speed Rack, along with media partner, VinePair, the multi-faceted campaign includes a series of activations such as virtual tastings for trade and media and Instagram lives with Speed Rack, Cognac Educators and cocktail influencers.

The pillar of the campaign, the "Cognac Connection Challenge", is a cocktail competition open to all professional bartenders/mixologists. Entrants are required to submit an original cognac-based cocktail, which will be judged both on creativity and deliciousness, along with other criteria. The competition will run from August 1 through August 31, 2020. The judging panel includes Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix of Speed Rack, certified Cognac Educators and a VinePair representative. Ten bartenders whose cocktails receive the top scores will each receive a scholarship award valued at $1,000, and their cocktails will be showcased across social media channels as well compiled into a digital recipe book, which will be available for download this fall on CognacConnection.com. Virtual events include an educational webinar for trade and a media happy hour in August.

"The US is our #1 market due in part to the dedicated cocktail professionals across the country who have embraced cognac. We are pleased to support them in in these challenging times," stated Claire Caillaud, Director of Communications, BNIC.

Co-founders of Speed Rack, Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix, shared, "We're thrilled to partner with the BNIC for the Cognac Connection campaign. This initiative will be an immersion into the world of Cognac, and the cocktails we love made with this incredibly versatile spirit."

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Conrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,260 winegrowers, 120 distillers and 280 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

