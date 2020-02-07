The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Is Serving A Whole Latte Love This Valentine's Day

Guests Can Enjoy a Free Beverage with Purchase of Regular or Large Drink to Enjoy with a Loved One

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, is treating guests and their loved ones this Valentine's Day with a buy one get one free special. From Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th, coffee, tea, and Original Ice Blended® lovers can purchase any regular or larger drink and get a second beverage for free from 2 p.m. – close at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® locations.

"We invite our community to share the love this Valentine's day," said Darrin Kellaris, Vice President, Marketing The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "Our signature blends and specialty drinks taste better when savored alongside those who mean the most to us."

The iconic coffee and tea pioneer has made gratitude a key focus for 2020, giving every cup an extra purpose. It is not just about the taste but the moments of greater goodness that come with every hand-crafted drink at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, and Valentine's Day is just one of those many moments year-round.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature drinks include over 20 specialty beverages all made with the finest grades of Arabica coffee, 25 different tea blends, cold brew teas, and of course, a variety of the signature Ice Blended® beverages. With such a vast array of choices, guests are sure to find the perfect choice for them and their significant other.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®'s buy one get one free special: Offer valid only at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® retail locations from 2:00 pm – store closing on 2/14/20 – 2/16/20. Store hours may vary. Offer for one (1) complimentary beverage with the purchase of one beverage that is regular-sized or larger. Offer applies to beverage of equal or lesser value. Offer does not apply to any applicable sales tax and gift cards. Limit one (1) offer per customer, per transaction. Promotional offer must be presented at time of purchase. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, or discount. Not valid on previous purchases. No cash value, except where required by law. No substitutions. No rainchecks. Company reserves the right to withdraw, or change, the offer's terms and conditions at any time, at Company's discretion, and without notice. While supplies last. © 2020 International Coffee & Tea, LLC. All rights reserved.

