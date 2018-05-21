The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Launches "Heroes At Heart" Program To Benefit First Responders

$1 from Every Bag of Exclusive "Heroes at Heart" Coffee Blend or Tea Tin Donated to First Responders; Charities Include CA Fire Foundation, CA Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation & 100 Club of Arizona

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, one of the world's leading roaster and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, today announced the launch of its limited edition "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends benefitting First Responders. The coffee and tea blends are available from May 21st through July 8th and $1 from each sale in-store or online will be donated to these brave men and women. The charities include California Fire Foundation, California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation and the 100 Club of Arizona at www.Coffeebean.com/HeroesAtHeart.

Guests can visit participating retail locations of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® in California and Arizona, as well as franchise stores in Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Austin, TX to participate in this Caring Cup initiative which gives back to local communities where it does business.

On May 21st, First Responders can enjoy a complimentary regular-size beverage of choice at select locations:

Westfield Valencia Center (24201 Valencia Blvd., #3648, Valencia CA 91355)

Glenoaks Blvd. & Brand (101 E. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91207)

Chandler (2560 W. Chandler Blvd., #1, Chandler, AZ 85224)

First Responders will also continue to receive $1 off discount on their beverage, something they get every day, year-round at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® as a thank you for their commitment to the community.

"The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® is proud of our West Coast roots and is committed to giving back to our local communities," said John Fuller, president and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "With the fires and mudslides that have devastated Southern California over the last six months, it is the perfect time to evolve the Caring Cup charitable initiative with the 'Heroes at Heart' program to benefit First Responders and their families. 'Heroes at Heart' truly embodies the dedication, spirit and commitment of our local firefighters and peace officers."

The "Heroes at Heart" Coffee Blend is a dark & distinctive medium roast with roasted nut aroma notes, dried fruit flavor, and a semi-sweet chocolate finish using beans from the Cerrado region of Brazil. The unique Tea Blend features green tea leaves grown in the northern most point of the province of Jeolla-Namdo, South Korea and picked at the end of spring from a family owned garden established in 1951. The special tea leaves are then blended with peppermint leaf, cornflower and other flavors for a sweet summer profile.

For more information on the charity partners, please visit California Fire Foundation at www.cafirefoundation.org; California Police Officers Memorial Foundation at www.camemorial.org; and 100 Club of Arizona at www.100club.org.

For more information about Heroes at Heart program, please visit www.coffeebean.com/HeroesAtHeart.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-coffee-bean--tea-leaf-launches-heroes-at-heart-program-to-benefit-first-responders-300649266.html

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf