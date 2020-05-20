The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® "Heroes At Heart" Coffee & Tea Pre-Launches Online To Benefit Frontline Heroes Amid COVID-19

$1 from Every Bag of Exclusive "Heroes at Heart" Coffee Blend or Tea Tin Donated to First Responders and Nurses; Beneficiaries include American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund, CA Fire Foundation, CA Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation & 100 Club of Arizona

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, is once again honoring the heroic men and women who keep us safe with its limited edition "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends. To thank our local nurses and first responders, the true heroes of this pandemic, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is pre-launching "Heroes at Heart" Coffee & Tea Blends online beginning May 20th. $1 of each sale benefits organizations including the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund, which primarily provides direct financial support and mental health resources for all nurses, as well as California Fire Foundation, California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation and the 100 Club of Arizona.

Part of the company's evergreen Caring Cup initiatives, "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends will be available for purchase online at www.Coffeebean.com/HeroesAtHeart and will be rolling out in stores later in June. Debut "Heroes at Heart" mugs will also be available online for $11.95 with $1 from each purchase donated to the first responder charities.

The popular "Heroes at Heart" coffee blend is a dark & distinctive medium roast with roasted nut aroma notes, dried fruit flavor, and a semi-sweet chocolate finish using beans from the Cerrado region of Brazil. The unique, refreshing tea blend features green tea leaves grown in the northern most point of the province of Jeolla-Namdo, South Korea from a family owned garden established in 1951. The special tea leaves are then blended with peppermint leaf, cornflower and other flavors for a sweet summer profile to be enjoyed hot or iced.

In response to COVID-19, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand has also been showing appreciation to all of the hospital workers and medical personnel who are taking care of our friends, family, and neighbors during this unprecedented time. The company is delivering free coffee and pastries to those on the front lines at local hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Arizona. In addition, first responders and frontline healthcare workers will continue to receive $1 off discount on their beverage, something they enjoy every day, year-round at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® stores as a thank you for their commitment to the community.

"In 2019, Heroes at Heart Coffee and Tea Blends generated over $65,000 for charity partners, and thousands of pounds of coffee and tea were donated to first responder locations in The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® communities," said Darrin Kellaris, vice president of marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. With the emergence of COVID-19, now more than ever, we want to show appreciation for the nurses, firefighters and peace officers who keep us safe. We are proud to do our part to give back to the community."

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,100 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

