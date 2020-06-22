The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Welcomes Guests In-Store With "Heroes at Heart" Coffee & Tea And Its Signature Ice Blended® Drink for Only $3 to Benefit Frontline Heroes

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, is continuing to honor the heroic men and women on the frontlines with its limited edition "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends and regular-size Ice Blended® drinks for only $3 to welcome guests this summer. Part of the company's Caring Cup initiative, the Heroes at Heart campaign will recognize and reward local heroes in-stores beginning June 22nd through August 2nd.

$1 from each sale of "Heroes at Heart" packaged coffee or tea and 25 cents of every special $3 Ice Blended® drink sale benefits organizations including the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund, which primarily provides direct financial support and mental health resources for all nurses, as well as California Fire Foundation, California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation and the 100 Club of Arizona. "Heroes at Heart" mugs are also available for $11.95 with $1 from each purchase donated to the beneficiaries.

"During this unprecedented time, we are excited to welcome guests back into our stores with our signature Ice Blended® drink for only $3 and our delicious 'Heroes at Heart' Blends, that both give back to the frontline heroes in our communities," said Darrin Kellaris, vice president of marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "With COVID-19 changing the way we interact and engage with consumers, we want to thank our loyal guests and show appreciation for the nurses and first responders who keep us safe."

To celebrate the in-store kick off on June 22nd, participating locations are offering complimentary brewed coffee and tea for all healthcare workers and first responders to enjoy. In addition, first responders and frontline healthcare workers will continue to receive $1 off any beverage, something they enjoy every day, year-round.

The "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends and $3 Ice Blended® drinks are available for purchase at participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® retail locations in California and Arizona. Guests are encouraged to download The Coffee Bean® Rewards app to order ahead and Skip the Line® for convenient, limited contact service for all purchases.

To purchase "Heroes at Heart" Coffee and Tea Blends online or find your nearest store, please visit: www.Coffeebean.com/HeroesAtHeart

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,100 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

