Coda Signature Ranks as a Best Selling Edible and Topical Brand on 2018 LeafLink List

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda Signature, a leading manufacturer of premium, cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use, was recognized among the best selling edible and topical brands on the 2018 LeafLink List. The 2018 LeafLink List captures top performing brands on its b2b e-commerce platform serving twelve states, 700+ cannabis brands and 2,500+ retailers.

Coda Signature's popular Coffee & Doughnuts chocolate bar placed #2 on the list of edibles and the company's Active Extra Strength Skin Salve achieved #3 for topicals and transdermals. Coda Signature's Restore Extra Strength Skin Salve was recognized as one of the five fastest growing topical and transdermal products as well.

The LeafLink List compared over 4,000 edible products and nearly 1,000 topical and transdermals across the twelve states where the LeafLink platform is available. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a best selling brand in edibles and topicals," commented Coda Signature's Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Grindeland. "While we are planning to expand nationally and expect to be in-market in California early next year, today our products are available exclusively in Colorado. To have achieved best seller status on LeafLink's multi-state platform soley on our Colorado footprint is a significant accomplishment."

"We began shipping our first products in Colorado in 2016 and to have gained this level of market adoption in just ten quarters is really amazing," commented Coda Signature Co-Founder and President, Elizabeth Cooke. "We are on track to be in market in late Q1 in California and we can't wait to share our products across the Golden State."

"We have been watching Coda Signature increase marketshare quickly on our platform and we are excited to see the brand on our first-ever LeafLink List," commented Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO & Co-Founder. "The LeafLink List is not only a celebration of ingenuity and quality among today's growing cannabis brands, but also of the rich community of purchasing managers who use LeafLink to educate themselves on the latest and greatest products available to them."

Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use. Recognized as a market innovator, Coda Signature products feature bold flavor combinations and rejuvenating formulas made from the highest-quality, natural ingredients. Founded in 2015, the company's award-winning products are available in over 570 dispensaries across Colorado today and will be coming to California in early 2019. To learn more, visit www.codasignature.com.

