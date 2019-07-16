Cocktail Artist® Adds Four New Products, Announces a Mix Off Competition, and Wins the Most Medals in a Prestigious Industry Contest

PHOENIX, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocktail Artist, a line of premium cocktail mixes and bar ingredients which won the most medals of any other mixer or bar ingredient brand in the 2019 SIP Awards, announced today the addition of four new items: Sangria Wine Mix, Mango Daiquiri-Margarita Mix, Cream of Coconut Bar Ingredient, and Lavender Syrup Bar Ingredient. These new additions bring the line up to 19 available items, and with these new products, the brand is proud to introduce four new award-winning industry experts, who collaborated to create each unique recipe:

Sangria Wine Mix: Sarah Tracey is a New York City-based sommelier who believes that wine doesn't always have to be so serious—it can be enjoyed in a more festive way. Offering encouragement to the at-home bartenders Tracey said, "You can get as colorful and festive with it as your creativity allows. Experiment with adding different fresh fruits, herbs, and varieties of wine to customize it to the season." While working as the wine director at a Manhattan restaurant, she and her team were awarded the prestigious Michelin Star, a rating system used by the Michelin Guide to grade restaurants on their quality. Sangria Wine Mix won Best of Class Platinum in the 2019 SIP Awards.

Mango Daiquiri-Margarita Mix: Charity K Johnston is a Los Angeles native who has received awards such as Zagat's 30 Under 30 for her creative mixology techniques. She seeks to serve a full-flavored, balanced cocktail that excites taste buds. Johnston said, "The flavors of the Mango Daiquiri-Margarita Mix are absolutely incredible—fresh lime, real mango, and agave. It's a cocktail mix that everyone can enjoy!"

Cream of Coconut Bar Ingredient: Melisa Lapido is a mixologist known for creating extravagant and well-thought out garnishes and for her overall presentation. Melisa has been recognized by both Buzzfeed and Supercall among other publications as one of the top bartenders to follow on Instagram. She lives by the mantra that "fresh is better." Of the Cream of Coconut Bar Ingredient Lapido said, "It's versatile, smooth, tropical, and delicious." Cream of Coconut Bar Ingredient was awarded a Silver medal in the 2019 SIP Awards.

Lavender Syrup Bar Ingredient: Sommelier and Mixologist Laura Newman owns her own bar in Birmingham, Alabama, and believes that for a classic cocktail to be simple but delicious, it must start with quality ingredients. "You can add this Lavender Syrup to a classic cocktail and come up with your own modern recipe," Newman said of the new product. She was the first woman to win the USBG World Class USA competition, sponsored by DIAGEO, and she placed nationally in Patrón's Margarita of the Year competition. She's been awarded regional honors in a number of other contests including Speed Rack, the Woodford Manhattan Experience, and many more. Lavender Syrup received Double Gold in the 2019 SIP Awards.

Cocktail Artist also announced that it has partnered with Visit Myrtle Beach to host a competition in search of America's Best Home Bartender. Through August 31st, original recipes using a Cocktail Artist mix or bar ingredient can be submitted on the official entry page, Cocktail-Artist.com/mixoff, with one finalist chosen each month. The contest opened in May and two finalists, of the four total, have already been chosen.

All finalists will receive a $500 prize plus a trip in October to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina—a favorite vacation destination which attracts 20 million visitors annually—where they will compete in the final round. The stakes will be high at this event where one of the finalists will be crowned the grand prize winner, receiving a $1,000 reward and the opportunity to have their face on one of Cocktail Artist's mixes or bar ingredients.

Of the 977 spirits, mixes, and bar ingredients entered into the 2019 SIP Awards—an international spirit and mixer competition known for enlisting consumers as judges—Cocktail Artist's Mule Mix and its new Sangria Wine Mix both won the highest honor: Best of Class Platinum; Mule Mix was further designated as a 2019 Innovation Award winner. Old Fashioned Mix received Platinum; Lavender Syrup (new), Pina Colada Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Mint Syrup, and Grenadine all took Double Gold; Triple Sec Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup were designated as Gold; Cream of Coconut Bar Ingredient (new), Bloody Mary Mix, Strawberry Daiquiri-Margarita Mix, and Manhattan Mix were awarded Silver; Margarita Mix, Lime Juice, and Blue Curacao Syrup won Bronze.

About Cocktail Artist

Cocktail Artist® is shaking up the cocktail mix category with essential mixes and bar ingredients that are designed in collaboration with award-winning mixologists. These premium products help demystify the art of mixology, so that anyone can mix perfectly balanced craft cocktails at home. Cocktail Artist holds itself to a higher quality standard by eliminating high fructose corn syrup and artificial colors, instead using natural fruit juices and flavors along with pure cane sugar and organic blue agave nectar. All nineteen Cocktail Artist mixes and bar ingredients are available nationwide in Walmart stores and can be found in other supermarket chains across the country. Cocktail Artist is made in the USA and is part of FoodStory Brands, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and accessibly priced food and beverage products to American tables. For a full list of Cocktail Artist beverages and to learn more about our mixologists, visit www.cocktail-artist.com or @cocktailartists.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1. @MyMyrtleBeach; #VisitMyrtleBeach; #HappinessComesInWaves

